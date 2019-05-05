GREEN NEW DEAL: The group Our Wisconsin Revolution is holding a public presentation and discussion called “What’s the Deal with the Green New Deal.”The event will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.The event is free and open to the public.Since the midterm elections last fall, the Green New Deal has become one of the hottest political topics across the country.”There have been many uninformed and misleading claims about this proposal,” said David Barnhill, member of the board of directors for Our Wisconsin Revolution.
“The aim of this event is to give accurate information and highlight the issues involved for people to discuss together,” he said.
• • •
FOOD DRIVE: With the help of sponsors, volunteer organizations and U.S. Postal Service employees in 10,000 communities nationwide, the National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 27th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 11.
Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.Last year’s drive resulted in carriers collecting 71.6 million pounds of food from local communities in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The food drive has become the nation’s largest one-day campaign to collect food for distribution to needy families.Customers should leave their non-perishable food donations in a bag near their mailbox on Saturday, May 11, before their letter carrier arrives.In the days leading up to the food drive, letter carriers will be delivering special bags along with your mail that may be used to make donations.Food collected will be delivered to local churches, food banks and food pantries for distribution.
While all non-perishable donations are welcome, foods that are high in protein such as canned tuna, salmon, beans and peanut butter are most needed.Canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain, low sugar cereals, macaroni and cheese dinners and 100% fruit juice also top the list of most needed items.
• • •
SYTTENDE MAI: Norden Folk, Sons of Norway and the Waldemar Ager Association will celebrate the annual Syttende Mai on May 17 at the Holiday Inn, 4751 Owen Ayres Court.
The banquet will be followed by a program featuring Michael Perry.
The event features a Norwegian-themed meal that includes cod, meatballs, potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, lefse and home baked cookies.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour and silent auction. The meal will be served shortly after 6 p.m.
Before the meal, guests will sing the Norwegian and U.S. national anthems.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth. They are available at Festival Foods in Eau Claire and online at agerhouse.org.
• • •
TRACTOR PULL: The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club is hosting a tractor pull, swap meet and flea market on Saturday, May 18, and a Kids Fun Day on Sunday, May 19.
Both events are at Pioneer Park, just south of Eau Claire on Highway 37.
On May 18, gates open at 7:30 a.m. and the pull begins at 10:30 a.m.
Food and beverages are available on the grounds.
Admission is $2. Children under age 13 are admitted free.
There is no gate charge on May 19.
The Kids Fun Day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A kids pedal tractor pull will be at 10:30 a.m. An adult pedal tractor pull will be at 1:30 p.m.
A flea market and crafts will be available during the day.
• • •
GRANTS: The Rotary Club of Menomonie awarded $5,488 in grants to eight local nonprofit organizations as part of its 2019 community grant cycle.
The funds are generated through the club’s annual Rose Sale each September.
Following are the recipients:
• School District of the Menomonie Area’s Diversity Committee, $1,000: To host a series of Native American dance presentations during the 2019-20 school year to help students, staff and community members gain a better understanding and appreciation of area traditions.
• Stepping Stones of Dunn County, $1,000: To supply food for its new “Pop-Up Pantry” pilot program that provides semi-monthly food distribution in Sand Creek, Ridgeland, Downsville and Eau Galle for closer access to nutritious food for low-income residents for whom transportation is often a barrier.
• Menomonie Junior Mustangs Softball, $1,000: To provide safe and durable benches in the dugout as part of its renovation of the field at the Moose Club Lodge to address the need for playing and practice fields in the community.
• Menomonie Youth Hockey Association, $500: To provide free registration, equipment and skates to is First Year Skaters Free program in light of an overwhelming response to the program.
• Caddie Woodlawn project, $500: To purchase seeds and signage needed to restore the prairie at the Caddie Woodlawn county park in the absence of funds in Dunn County’s budget.
• Menomonie High School’s Family and Consumer Science program, $500: To purchase a Bernina 215 sewing machine to allow students to create products to sell through Mustang Manufacturing or the high school’s Clothing & Fashion course. The machine would also be available during summer school and for community outreach to create comfort items for young patients at the emergency room.
• Boys & Girls Club-Menomonie Center, $500: To support two bicycle safety and maintenance programs, in May and in August, aimed at bringing old bikes back to life while educating club members in their care.
• Menomonie High School, $488: To purchase two composting bins in support of a pilot project to collect food waste from the lunch room and convert it into usable compost in a program organized and operated by the Community Service and Global Issues students.
For more information, visit menomonierotary.org.