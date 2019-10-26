HOWL-O-WEEN: Dog owners and their four-legged friends are invited to get into the Halloween spirit with the Strut Your Mutt “Howl-O-Ween” event at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hobbs Ice Arena boat landing parking lot, 915 Menomonie St.
Attendees will participate in a costume contest and have a chance to interact with pet-friendly businesses.
Prizes will be awarded to the best costume and best costume couple (human and dog).
Following the costume contest, attendees will join others for a walk along the Chippewa River trail.
The event is free.
• • •
GIVE A KID A BOOK: The Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s annual Give a Kid a Book program is celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The program donates more than 4,000 books each holiday season to local agencies such as the Salvation Army, Bolton Refuge House, Community Table, St. Francis Food Pantry and Eau Claire Family Literacy.
These agencies then distribute the books to families in need.
Each year it is the Friends’ goal for every child in need to receive a new book during the holiday season.
There are several places donations can be made:
• New unwrapped books and monetary donations can be dropped off at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., from Monday through Dec. 21.
• Books-A-Million is hosting a holiday book drive from Sunday through Dec. 21.
• Books can be dropped off at the UW-Eau Claire holiday concert on Dec. 8 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
• Monetary donations can be mailed to Friends of LEPMPL, 400 Eau Claire St., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
• Online donations can be made at ecpubliclibrary.info/friends/programs/give-a-kid-a-book.
Friends of the Library volunteers will shop for books with donated funds.
Suggestions for new books for Give a Kid a Book include board books for babies, easy picture books for ages 2 to 5, and fiction and nonfiction books for ages 6 to 18.
Audiobooks for all ages up to 18, and books written in Spanish and Hmong are also needed.
For more information, contact Stacy Yearous at 715-831-5301 or stacyy@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
For more information about other library programs and events, visit ecpubliclibrary.info.
• • •
SPACE LECTURE: Jim Adams, a former NASA aerospace engineer, will present “How We Got to the Moon” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County.
The lecture, part of the “Thursdays at the U” series, will be in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Adams, who worked on the Gemini and Apollo space missions and for the Department of Defense, will use models and photos to describe the first lunar landing and its safe return to Earth.
While with NASA at the space center in Houston, he worked in the area of spacecraft re-entry trajectory analysis.
While working for the Department of Defense, Adams was involved with software development and ground-station operations for aerospace data systems.
Following his NASA work, Adams taught math, physics, computer science, aeronautics, astronomy and other courses at Chetek High School for 24 years.
The series is free and open to the public.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
MUSIC AND POLITICS: “The Sound of Stalinism: Music and Politics in East Germany and Poland” will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Kinnickinnic Theater in the University Center at UW-River Falls.
A reception will precede the presentation at 4 p.m.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
The lecture, part of the Edward N. Peterson Lecture Series, is being presented by David Tompkins, associate professor of history, director of European Studies and director of the Center for Global and Regional Studies at Carleton College.
In the early years of the Cold War, communist officials in Central Europe sought to remake their societies in the Stalinist mold.
Music played a crucial role in this attempt to create new socialist citizens.
This talk will delve into the music and politics related to the drive to transform the world views of Poles and East Germans.
The Edward N. Peterson Lecture Series honors the memory of Peterson, who taught at UW-River Falls from 1954 to 2005.
It addresses issues that were the focus of Peterson’s academic life and are still relevant today: war and peace, abuses and limits of power, the struggle for democracy in the 20th century.
For more information, call the UW-River Falls history department at 715-425-3164.
• • •
FALL BOOK SALE: The Eau Claire School Library Friends will be holding a book sale on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 7-8, at the Eau Claire Area School District Office, 500 Main St., Room 119.
Hours both days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hardcover and paperback books for children, teens and adults, as well as textbooks, professional resources, pull-down maps, games and educational materials, will be for sale.
Elementary paperbacks will be 10 for $1.
• • •
FUNDRAISER: Eau Claire North DECA and North High School will be holding a fundraiser for Feed My People Food Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Brickhouse Pub & Grub, 2233 Birch St.
A grilled chicken meal with coleslaw and a choice of potato salad or chips is $8. Add a drink or water for an additional $2. Take outs are available.
For more information, call Jenna Haselwander at 715-577-7515 or Ally Klauck at 715-210-4400.
