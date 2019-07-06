BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library will host a used book sale at the Augusta Senior and Community Center at 616 W. Washington St. in Augusta from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
The sale includes a variety of books, magazines, movies and music suitable for all ages.
Proceeds will be used to benefit the Augusta Memorial Public Library.
• • •
DAY CAMP: Area youth are invited to attend a Farmers Union Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Royal Credit Union Corporate Center, 200 Riverfront Terrace.
All youth are welcome to attend. Activities are geared toward children ages 7 and older and include cooperative games, lessons on water systems and a craft.
Children should dress for being outdoors and bring a water bottle.
Camper check-in will be in the Eau Claire River Room inside to the left of the entrance. Pick up will be at the same location at 1 p.m.
The camp is free.
To register, visit wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or RSVP to Kirsten Slaughter at kslaughter@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or by phone at 608-514-2031.
From staff reports