KIDS FISHING: The Hallie Optimist Club is hosting a free Kids Fishing Event from 9 a.m. to noon today at the Lake Hallie Sportsman Club, 2910 109th St., Lake Hallie.
The event will be held rain or shine.
This is a free fishing weekend so no license is required.
Children are asked to bring their own fishing poles.
Refreshments, prizes and worms will be provided.
For more information, call John at 715-828-5880 or Dennis at 715-559-3697.
•••
WATER SAFETY DAY: The first Water Safety Awareness Day will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today at Fairfax Pool.
The Eau Claire Parks & Recreation Department event is being held in cooperation with the Eau Claire YMCA and Eau Claire Water Safety Task Force.
The event is for non-swimmers ages 6 to 11 and consists of an hour-long interactive skills lesson designed to teach children water adjustment, using a life jacket, how to safely assist others, and river and lake safety.
The event is free and participants can arrive any time between 9 and 10:30 a.m. to complete all of the lessons.
Participants will receive a free life jacket while supplies last.
Spanish translators will be available.
•••
VETERANS PICNIC: The Veterans Committee of the Eau Claire Elks Lodge 402 will host the fifth annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Elks Lodge, 3411 Stein Blvd.
Free burgers, brats and picnic sides will be served to all active and retired military and First Responders.
Veterans’ family members can enjoy the food for $1 per person.
In the case of First Responders, entire office staffs of the various agencies and departments, and their families, are welcome.
Nobody will be turned away but reservations are helpful by calling 715-834-4022.
