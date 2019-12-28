WINTER BOOK SALE: Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls, will hold their winter book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11.
Books, books on CD and music for all ages will be available.
A bag sale will be held on Jan. 11.
Donations of newer used books or collectible books are welcome up until the time of the sale.
• • •
AWARD: Jason Jenson has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for December at UW-Stout.
Jenson, of Chippewa Falls, is a technical support specialist in Administrative and Student Life Services.
He has worked at UW-Stout for 14 years. He graduated from UW-Stout in 1998 with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science and is working on a master’s degree in information and communication technologies.
Interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile presented Jenson with a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
DONATIONS: The winners have been announced for the Markquart dealerships’ Markquart Gives Back 2019.
The community voted to decide where Markquart donates $50,000. Each of the top 10 organizations received $5,000.
The 2019 recipients are Pony Tails Refuge and Rehab, Eau Claire County Humane Association, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Helping Hands for Children in the Chippewa Valley, Dunn County Humane Society, Feed My People Food Bank, Bob’s House for Dogs, Eau Claire Veterans Services, and the Chippewa County Humane Association.
• • •
MIRACLE TREE: The Miracle Tree program helped make the holiday season a little brighter for Rusk County area children.
The program sponsored 45 Rusk County families to provide gifts to 119 area children.
Gift tags for the children were placed on Miracle Trees in local establishments.
Members of the public chose individual tags and purchased presents for the children on their tags, after which Miracle Tree volunteers distributed the gifts to the children.
The following businesses sponsored Miracle Trees: Fresh Market, Ladysmith Family Restaurant, Rockwell Automation, Rusk County Memorial Hospital, Walmart and Indianhead Community Action Agency.
