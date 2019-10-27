YOUTH ROTARS: The Eau Claire Noon Rotary Club recognized six area high school seniors for October:
Memorial High School: Caragan Hollenbeck, daughter of Wendy and Chad Hollenbeck.
Hollenbeck spent a week in Quantico, Va., as part of the FBINAA Youth Leadership Program, where she completed a portion of the FBI’s yellow brick road.
She co-wrote and directed a full-length play about human trafficking in the Chippewa Valley, raised $2,000 and donated it to Fierce Freedom.
Hollenbeck is a Sunday School teacher and children’s choir volunteer. As part of a church youth group, she started and led Bible studies and different activities for high school students.
She participated in forensics, created an art installation about sexual assault stereotypes and led a workshop on what privilege is and how we can use it to help those around us succeed.
Hollenbeck plans to attend either UW-Milwaukee or UW-Eau Claire. She plans to major in sociology, political science or religious studies.
Hollenbeck then hopes to earn a master’s degree in seminary or Christian leadership and work as a youth pastor.
Memorial High School: Will Hesse, son of David and Lanette Hesse.
Hesse played varsity football, where he was a captain and honorable mention all-conference. He was a regional semifinalist in varsity track and field.
Hess is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, the National Honor Society and served as communications director for DECA.
He participated in a mission trip to Denver, Colo.
Hesse plans to attend college to major in marketing and play football.
North High School: Samantha Thompson, daughter of Jennifer and Craig Thompson.
Thompson played varsity golf and is active in the strength and conditioning program at school.
She is active in the National Honor Society, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Link Crew and LIFE of a Husky Leadership Club.
Thompson volunteers for the Salvation Army, Beacon House, Clearwater Winter Parade and at her church. She makes blankets and purchases items for needy families at her school.
She received two E2 awards, holds the Presidential Award for Excellence and Effort, and is the CVGA 2019 Player of the Year for girls ages 16 to 18.
Thompson plans to enter a pre-med program at a UW System school to pursue a career in medicine.
North High School: Nathan Stremcha, son of Tim and Anne Stremcha.
Stremcha has been involved with Key Club, which consists of volunteering with food pantries, arts events and other community service activities.
He is president of the school’s National Honor Society and Environmental Club.
As a member of the Math Team, Stremcha has scored well for his school and individually in local, statewide and national competitions.
He has played viola for six years and has been involved in school orchestra, Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony and the WSMA State Honors Orchestra.
He’s a member of the varsity cross country team.
Stremcha plans to attend UW-Stevens Point or UW-River Falls to pursue a degree in agronomy or some aspect of land management.
Regis High School: Sydney Bates, daughter of Jeff and Leslie Bates.
Bates is involved in several volunteer activities. She works at the St. Olaf fish fries, which earned her a Sunshine Award. She helps out at various Immaculate Conception parish events, including teaching and leading a second grade religious prep class.
Bates is a member of the National Honor Society. She tutors Regis Middle School students and helps out at their retreats. She volunteers at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Bates is considering several schools including UW-Madison, St. Norbert College, Marquette University and the University of St. Thomas. She is considering studying in the medical, business or education fields.
Altoona High School: Sedona Van Ert, daughter of Red and Jolynn Van Ert.
Van Ert has been on the honor roll all four years of high school and is the Altoona School Board’s student representative.
Van Ert plays softball, where she was honorable mention all-Cloverbelt Conference. She was also her team’s most improved player as both a sophomore and junior.
Van Ert plans to apply at UW-Madison to major in astronomy and physics. Her goal is to work for NASA.
• • •
AWARD: Desiree Wiesen-Martin, Stacy Furness and Melanie Ayers are recipients of the 2019 Dr. Keith G. Wurtz Award for Teaching Excellence at UW-River Falls.
The Wurtz Award recognizes outstanding and innovative teachers who have made exceptional contributions to the university and community.
Recipients demonstrate innovative approaches to teaching, display scholarship of teaching and learning, innovative use of technology, curriculum development, assessment approaches and outreach and partnerships with collaborators on or off campus.
Wiesen-Martin has a doctorate from the University of New Hampshire. She earned her master’s degree in sociology and bachelor’s degree in political science from Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Furness is an associate professor in the UW-River Falls department of health and human performance. She holds an education doctorate in leadership from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Ayers holds a doctorate in developmental psychology from the University of California-Santa Cruz. She earned her master’s degree in developmental psychology from the University of California, and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Oregon.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Triniteam Caregivers is seeking volunteers to help the elderly in Eau Claire County.
Tasks include providing rides to medical appointments, helping someone with grocery shopping or visiting someone who is lonely.
No long-term commitment is required.
For more information or to volunteer, call 715-858-9809.
• • •
GRANT: Menomonie P.E.O. Chapter DD has presented a P.E.O. International Program for Continuing Education grant for $1,200 to Binu Acharya, a master’s student in food and nutritional science/food science at UW-Stout.
Acharya completed a bachelor’s degree in food technology in Nepal, where she was born and raised.
Acharya enrolled at UW-Stout in fall 2018 and anticipates graduating in May.
The Menomonie chapter submitted a grant request to the national organization after being inspired by Acharya’s story, scholarship, self motivation and commitment to continuing educational development.
In Nepal, Acharya volunteered and tutored young children, and worked in the dairy industry.
The grant is for a female student who has returned to complete her education after being out of school for two years, who is within two years of completing her education, and whose completed education will lead to employment or job advancement.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a philanthropic and educational organization interested in bringing women increased opportunities for higher education.
From staff reports