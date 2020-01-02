BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library will hold a book sale on the lower level of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 17-19.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Choose from a wide variety of nonfiction, children’s, adult fiction, and young adult books, as well as audiobooks, music CDs and DVDs.
Adult paperbacks start at $1, and hardcovers start at $2.
Children’s and young adult paperbacks start at 25 cents and hardcovers start at 50 cents.
A bag sale on Saturday and Sunday will feature discount pricing.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
GRANT PROGRAM: The Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders’ Association is sponsoring a dairy farmer grant program.
The Wisconsin Beginning in Ayrshires Grant will help breeders establish themselves in this breed of dairy cattle.
The successful applicant will be awarded a $1,000 grant from WABA, which will be used to purchase an Ayshire cow or calf.
The goal of this program is to show existing dairy producers the profitability of Ayrshires in their milking herd.
Applicants for this grant can have owned Ayrshires in the past and be looking to expand their herd, or be interested in the breed and looking to buy their first animal.
The grant will be given as a certificate, which can be redeemed with the purchase of animals at the annual Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale.
The 2020 sale will be April 11 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville.
The winner of this grant will also be given a one-year free membership to WABA, and assistance and information in the selection of their purchase.
The grant winner will be announced March 7.
Applications can be found and downloaded from the Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders Association’s Facebook page.
Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 25.
Completed applications should be emailed to richard.franta@gmail.com or mailed to Richard Franta, 1218 State St., River Falls.
YOUTH ROTARS: Six area high school seniors were named Youth Rotars for December by the Eau Claire Noon Rotary Club:
• Memorial High School: Morgan Priem, daughter of Jennifer and Benjaman Priem.
Priem earned varsity letters for four and two years, respectively, for cross country and soccer. In cross country, she was honorable mention all conference in 2016 and 2019. In soccer, she was academic all conference and all state. She was also team captain in 2019.
Priem was active in Youth Leadership Eau Claire, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and Kiwanis Key Club.
She is a Link Leader, Memorial student representative on the Eau Claire school board, November Student of the Month and E2 Award recipient.
Priem has applied at various universities to pursue degrees in biochemistry and molecular biology, as well as a minor in French.
• Memorial High School: Julia Nick, daughter of Steve and Sara Nick.
Nick is involved with band, where she was a drum major and band president.
She was Student Council president and vice president, SOAR and E2 Award recipients, a member of the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Junior Physicians Club, and participated in Improv.
Nick played tennis and softball, where she served as captain of both teams. She was a state participant in tennis for three years.
Nick has volunteered at The Community Table, Memory Care Center, Pablo Center and Camp Manitou. She was a tutor at Meadowview Elementary School and took a mission trip to Jamaica.
Nick plans to attend UW-Madison to major in neurobiology and minor in Spanish. She also hopes to attend medical school.
• North High School: Samantha Lang, daughter of Melanie and Christopher Lang.
Lang is involved with Math Team, National Honor Society, Link Crew Leadership and chamber orchestra. She is also treasurer of Key Club, which provides a variety of volunteer opportunities.
Lang has been a member of the Dance Team all four years in school. As part of the team, she won an award for best sportsmanship and was named Academic All-Conference. She also dances competitively for her studio, En Avant.
Lang also earned three E2 Awards, which represent her effort and excellence in class.
Lang plans to attend either the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities or the University of St. Thomas to major in biology and minor in psychology. She is interested in pursuing a career as an emergency medical specialist.
• North High School: Lydia Monk, daughter of Deirdre Monk.
Monk has been a member of the cross country team for four years, serving as captain this year. She is president of North’s Key Club, where she has volunteered more than 150 hours.
Monk is also involved with the Math Team, Environmental Club and National Honor Society. She is a National Merit Semi-Finalist and Questbridge National College Match Finalist.
She is the president of the Young Adult Advisory Board at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
Monk is considering attending Williams College, Carleton College or the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She plans to major in neuroscience and minor in philosophy or French.
• Regis High School: Caroline Kowieski, daughter of Jeff and Sue Ellen Kowieski.
Kowieski is involved in forensics, National Honor Society and is a Student Council officer.
She played tennis and was a two-year captain and three-time state qualifier. She played alto saxophone in band and is a two-time member of the Cloverbelt Honor Band.
Kowieski also volunteered at Newman Parish.
Kowieski hopes to attend UW-Madison to major in business.
• Altoona High School: Sydney Kramer, daughter of Teresa Kramer.
Kramer is involved with Interact Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, varsity tennis and track and field.
Kramer is heavily involved in choir. She was president of the Chamber Choir her senior year, was named All Conference Choir for two years, was vocal captain for the Locomotion Show Choir and participated in the state solo ensemble and Dorian Vocal Festival.
Kramer received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and is a member of the coordination team for the Freshman Mentor Program.
Kramer hasn’t decided on a college but plans to major in interior design or architecture.
From staff reports