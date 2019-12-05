HMONG NEW YEAR: The Hmong Stout Student Organization will host its 12th annual Hmong New Year celebration Saturday at UW-Stout.
The 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event will be in the Multipurpose Room of the university’s Sports and Fitness Center, 220 13th Ave., Menomonie.
Doors open at 9 a.m.
Admission is $5 for the public. It is free for children 4 and younger as well as for seniors and UW-Stout students and staff.
“Our Hmong New Year is a celebration of our Hmong culture,” said HSSO president Joshua Yang, a Schofield junior.
“We welcome the coming new year as well as honor our ancestors and spirits from our culture,” he said.
“To help celebrate, we have singers who will perform Hmong songs traditional and modern, and we will have dance groups that will be performing traditional Hmong dances. We will also be having a fashion show that showcases our various types of Hmong clothing. Finally, we will also have our traditional ball toss game, Pov Pob, which was played for courtship or just for fun in our history,” Yang said.
Visitors also can see an open volleyball tournament with more than a dozen teams.
For more information, send an email to hsso@uwstout.edu.
• • •
FAMILY FUN DAY: Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley will be hosting a family fun day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley-Mary Markquart Center, 1005 Oxford Ave.
The event brings together girls ages 8 to 10 to promote happy, healthy and empowering lifestyles.
The event will include face painting, friendship bracelet making, an acapella group performance, and lessons from the Girls on the Run curriculum.
Girls on the Run is a nationwide organization that prides itself on inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running.
• • •
IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY: Feeling a little confused about the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump?
UW-Eau Claire political scientists will help you better understand the complex process during an upcoming panel discussion.
“Impeachment: Congress, the President and the Constitution” will begin at 3 p.m. Monday in Room 1204 of Centennial Hall at UW-Eau Claire.
Faculty experts will discuss what the U.S. Constitution says about impeachment and the politics of the impeachment inquiry.
Panelists include Michael Fine, professor of political science; Eric Kasper, associate professor of political science and director of UW-Eau Claire’s Center for Constitutional Studies; and Geoff Peterson, professor of political science and chairman of the political science department.
The event is sponsored by the Center for Constitutional Studies and UW-Eau Claire’s Pre-Law Club.
For more information, contact Kasper at kasperet@uwec.edu.
• • •
MARKQUART GIVES BACK: Markquart dealerships have announced the Markquart Gives Back program for the 2019 holiday season.
This year the community will decide where the dealerships will donate $50,000.
The 10 local organizations that receive the most votes will each be receiving $5,000.
The ballot includes several local organizations along with a write-in option making any local nonprofit eligible to win as long as it is in Chippewa, Dunn or Eau Claire counties.
Community members will be able to vote for their favorite organizations on MarkquartGivesBack.com.
Voting closes on Dec. 13.
Winners will be announced the weed of Dec. 16.
• • •
DONATION: Markquart Motors has donated three passenger vans to Hope Gospel Mission to provide area men, women and children reliable transportation to school, programs and job training.
“We are always looking for ways to give back and have a positive impact on our community,” said Dave Markquart, owner of Markquart Motors.
“We hope the donation of the passenger vans will help improve the lives of the residents of Hope Gospel Mission and the ability of the staff to serve,” he said.
“Our residents and their children will be blessed beyond measure for beautiful and safe transportation in and around our programs,” said Sandi Polzin, Hope Gospel Mission’s executive director.
“The need for vehicles was desperate and Markquart Motors met that need,” she said. “We are forever grateful.”
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area residents received Scholarships of Excellence this fall at Youngstown State University in Ohio.
Jennifer Wendler of Withee, who is studying exercise science, received a $2,000 Red and White Scholarship.
Alexis Wagner of Galesville, who is also majoring in exercise science, was awarded a $4,000 President’s Scholarship.
• • •
QUILT CONTEST: A quilt created by Peggy Denton of La Crosse and Gini Ewers of Altoona has won a top award in the quilt contest at The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show in Madison.
More than 20,000 people attended the quilt show.
Denton and Ewers’ quilt, “A Summer’s Wave Goodbye,” took second place with a $200 prize in the Log Cabin Challenge.
In 2019, quilters from more than two dozen states and provinces, as well as South Korea and Italy, submitted their best work for judging in this year’s 10-category judged and juried quilt contest, as well as the concurrent Log Cabin Challenge.
In addition to Best of Show, awards were given for first-, second- and third-place quilts in each category, as well as honorable mention.
All quilts accepted in either the contest or the Lob Cabin Challenge made it through a rigorous selection process before going on display in the exhibit.
The quilts were judged on visual impact and stitching technique.
From staff reports