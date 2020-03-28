AWARD: Rosalind Christianson has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for March at UW-Stout.
Christianson, of Menomonie, is a senior financial specialist at the Memorial Student Center. She has been employed at UW-Stout for 32 years. She will be retiring in May.
Christianson received a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office, and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
AWARDED: Addison Bushnell of Eau Claire was one of 24 students at the University of Iowa who were awarded cash prizes after successfully sharing their idea in two minutes or less in four uniquely focused “IdeaStorm” competitions staged at various locations on campus.
IdeaStorms are entry level pitch competitions coordinated by the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center across University of Iowa’s campus that encourage students to share their innovative ideas with others, while familiarizing themselves with the pitching process.
Bushnell, an English and creative writing major, was pitching an opportunity for students to publish and sell works in local bookstores.
• • •
MILITARY FRIENDLY SCHOOL: Chippewa Valley Technical College has been named a Military Friendly School for 2020-21.
The designation is awarded to the colleges, universities, community colleges and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace military students and ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.
The list serves as a resource for service members and military families seeking education, and has played a significant role in advancing best practices in supporting military students on campuses across the country.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a survey completed by the school.
Military Friendly is owned and operated by Viqtory, a veteran-owned small business.
• • •
CHIPPEWA COUNTY GRANTS: The Community Foundation of Chippewa County has awarded grants to area nonprofit organizations for their projects that will positively impact Chippewa County.
The foundation received 58 project applications and 42 of those were awarded grants.
Community Needs Grants ranging in size from $200 to $6,000 were awarded this year for a total of $69,924.
Grants will support projects in the areas of arts and culture, community development, education, environment and animal welfare, and health and human services.
Eighteen projects within 11 Chippewa County schools received funding from the Northwestern Bank School Mini-grant Program this year.
Since 2004, Northwestern Bank has provided funding for mini-grants to be awarded to third to eighth grade educators in the public and private schools throughout Chippewa County.
Following are the recipients of the Community Needs Grants:
• Alzheimer’s Association: Volunteer Project.
• Bloomer High School: Clothes Closet and Food Pantry.
• CESA 11 Head Start: Sensory Sensitive Environment.
• Chippewa Falls School District: Cardinal Community Learning Center-B-Free Puppetry Student Show.
• Chippewa County Department of Land, Conservation & Forestry: Lake Wissota Stewardship Project.
• Chippewa County Criminal Justice Services: Stop and Think Evidence-Based Programs.
• Chippewa County Public Health: Eradicate Meth.
• Chippewa County Land Conservancy: Landscape Software Implementation.
• Chippewa Falls Boys and Girls Club: Behavioral Health with Mental Health Focus.
• Chippewa Falls Mission Coalition: Lighten Your Load.
• Chippewa Falls Valley Vineyard Church: Food Pantry.
• Chippewa Humane Association: UniMac Dryers.
• Chippewa Valley Cultural Association Inc.: Senior Friendly Art Series.
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: Free Health Programs for Chippewa County Adults 2020.
• Chippewa Youth Hockey Association: Outdoor Rink Dasher Board Safety Upgrade.
• City of Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services Department: Third Grade Fire Prevention and Safety Programs.
• Communities United in Education: Community Service and Safe Communication.
• Cook-Rutledge Mansion: Plants and Flowers.
• Cornell Elementary School: Grand Greeters.
• Cornell Visitors Center: Visitors Center Technology.
• D.R. Moon Memorial Library: 2020 Summer Library Program.
• Family Support Center: Chippewa Falls Group Connection Facilitator.
• Family Support Center: Flower Beautification.
• Feed My People Food Bank: Healthy Meal Kits.
• First Presbyterian Church: Distribute Hygiene Products for Food Pantry Clients.
• Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes: Girl Scouts of Distinction.
• Girls on the Run: Financial Assistance Program.
• Halmstad Elementary School: Remembrance & Hope.
• Jim Falls Elementary School: Playground Campaign.
• L.E. Phillips Career Development Center: Blessings in a Box.
• Lake Holcombe Food Pantry: Lake Holcombe Weekend Kid Meals.
• Legacy Community Center: Agnes’ Table.
• Literacy Chippewa Valley: Corrections Education Re-Entry Programming.
• McDonell Area Catholic Schools: Tuition Assistance.
• Open Door Clinic: Mental Health Services.
• Otter Lake Booster Club: Playground Equipment Landscape.
• Professional Dental Hygiene Express: Bright Smiles.
• St. Francesca Resource Center: Healthy Families Initiative 2020.
• St. Peter’s Grade School: Bridging Generations.
• St. Peter’s Grade School: Tuition Assistance.
• Stanley Area Food Pantry: Weekend Kid’s Meals Program.
• Veterans Housing (Lutheran Social Services): Veterans Housing & Recovery Program.
Following are the recipients from the Northwestern Bank mini-grant program:
• Cadott Elementary School: In”Stall”ing Inspiration.
• Cadott Elementary School: Sphero in the Classroom.
• Chippewa Falls Middle School: Spanish 1 Library.
• Chippewa Falls Middle School: Student Connections-Relax Groups.
• Christ Lutheran School: Music Enhancement Riser.
• Cornell Elementary School: Flexible Seating.
• Halmstad Elementary School: Halmstad Sensory Tools.
• Hillcrest Elementary School: The Memory Project.
• Holy Ghost Elementary School: Mental Health Support.
• Holy Ghost Elementary School: Third Grade Getting Heard.
• Parkview Elementary School: Babysitting Basics.
• Parkview Elementary School: Ukulele Project.
• Southview Elementary: Yoga in the Classrooms.
• St. Peter’s School: Engaging Our Brains.
• St. Peter’s School: Gift of a Book.
• St. Peter’s School: Teachers Pay Teachers.
• Stillson Elementary School: Bringing Mindfulness into our School.
• Stillson Elementary School: Kiln Replacement.