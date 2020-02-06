MONDOVI HISTORY: The Mondovi Area Historical Society will kick off its program year with a celebration of the organization’s 40th birthday at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Roger Marten Community Center, 120 S. Franklin St., Mondovi.
The featured speaker will by Boyd Huppert of Twin Cities television station KARE 11’s “Land of 10,000 Stories.”
In his presentation, Huppert will be sharing some of the stories he has told over the course of his 35-year career in television news and the stories behind them. He will also talk about his upbringing on his family’s River Falls area dairy farm.
The Mondovi Area Historical Society was formally organized on Jan. 13, 1980.
The society operates several facilities including the City Hall Basement Museum Rooms, the Country Schoolhouse Museum, the Rural Life Museum, the Machine Shed Museum, and the Olson Farm Museum.
The society also presents monthly programs on various topics and holds its annual “The Past in the Park” event each summer.
For more information, call 715-835-0336 or send an email to mondovihistory@yahoo.com.
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Linda McClelland and Deb Jarvar, “Norwegian Women in the Viking Era,” a comprehensive look at the status and power women held during the Viking Age from the 8th to the 11th century.
The presentation includes information on customs, clothing, food and other important aspects of the Viking women’s lives and heritage.
The meeting is open to the public. Genealogy help is available from 9 to 10 a.m. in the museum library. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
