CHIPPEWA GRANTS: The Community Foundation of Chippewa County’s 2019-20 grant cycle opens Friday.
Nonprofit organizations serving Chippewa County are encouraged to apply for Community Needs Grants through the foundation.
Grants are available in the following categories: arts and culture, community development, education, health and human services and environment and animal welfare.
Applications for the grants are available at yourlegacyforever.org.
For questions or more information, call the foundation’s office at 715-723-8125.
Proposals must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 4.
• • •
SEEKING BOOKS: The Eau Claire branch of AAUW is seeking donated books for the AAUW Used Book Sale Oct. 4-6 at the Eau Claire County Exposition Center, 5530 Fairview Drive.
Books may be dropped off from Saturday to Sept. 29 at Festival Foods in Eau Claire and the downtown Eau Claire YMCA. Look for the white donation boxes.
For larger donations, call 715-225-2081 or send an email to aauweauclaire@gmail.com.
For more information, visit eauclaire-wi.aauw.net/book-sale.
