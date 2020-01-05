SPIRIT AWARDS: Annually, United Way honors businesses and individuals in the Chippewa Valley who are helping make the community stronger at its Chippewa Valley Spirit Awards.
This year the event will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at The Florian Gardens.
The event is sponsored by Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire and Royal Credit Union.
Currently, United Way’s volunteer selection committee is seeking nominations for:
• Humanitarian Award: Honors an individual for their efforts to make the Chippewa Valley a better place to live by action, philanthropy, volunteerism or involvement.
• Nonprofit Excellence Award: Honors a nonprofit agency for their efforts to make the Chippewa Valley a better place to live by demonstrating superior performance, quality and consistency in pursuit of its mission.
• Senn Award: Established in 1998 by Kaye and Steve Senn, this award honors an individual for professional excellence and achievement in the nonprofit sector.
Nomination forms can be downloaded at uwgcv.org/chippewa-valley-spirit-awards.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, Jan. 31.
• • •
GOLDEN RULE: Two North High School students were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire.
In honor of these students, the club makes a $50 donation to the charities of the students’ choice.
Rujipa Vue, daughter of Jia Moua, selected the Key Club at North High School.
Emily Erickson, daughter of David and Kristi Erickson, selected Feed My People Food Bank.
Throughout the year, the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire chooses juniors and seniors from North High School to honor, nominated by teachers and staff, using specific criteria including:
• Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender.
• Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others.
• Active in doing community service.
• Being goal oriented.
• Taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire meets at noon Thursdays at the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.
For more information about the club, visit eauclairenoonkiwanis.org.
• • •
ALICE APPLICATIONS: The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is seeking a communications professional who wants to help Wisconsin residents make meaningful connections with Wisconsin agriculture as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland.
Individuals interested in applying may submit applications through Monday, Feb. 3.
Application materials and information are available on DATCP’s website at datcp.wi.gov.
Alice in Dairyland cultivates relationships with television, radio and print media outlets; writes letters and delivers speeches at events, and leverages social media to promote Wisconsin agriculture.
Applicants should have considerable knowledge or work experience with Wisconsin agriculture; at least three years of experience, education or training in communications, marketing or public relations; public speaking experience; and a willingness to attend an extensive number of work-related events on evenings and weekends.
Applicants must be female Wisconsin residents who are at least 21 years old.
• • •
WITC SCHOLARSHIPS: Several area residents received scholarships for the spring semester at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.
A total of $108,350 in scholarships were awarded.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships, their area of study, the name of the scholarship and its value:
Hudson
• Ramon Ortiz, IT-cybersecurity specialist, Going for the Green Scholarship, $1,000.
• Martina Parker, human services associate, SAVOR (NR) Scholarship, $250.
• Rylee Riewestahl, nursing-associate degree, Wisconsin Hospital Association (NR), $2,000.
Somerset
• Agnes Bodlovick, nursing-associate degree, Robert Knowles Scholarship, $500.
• Kayla Cox, administrative professional, Sue Petryk Administrative Professional Scholarship, $375.
• Amanda Groepper, nursing-associate degree, Nursing Scholarship (NR), $250.
• Kathleen Wiberg, paramedic technician, James Quinn Memorial Scholarship (Ash), $250.
Turtle Lake
Christy Hansen, administrative professional, Wittkop Administrative Professional Scholarship, $500.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Several area residents received scholarships from UW-Whitewater for the 2019-20 school year.
Following are the recipients, their majors and the names of their scholarships:
• Arcadia: Tyler Berg, finance, UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship.
• Augusta: McKayla Streit, chemistry, McLean Family Endowment; and Michael Steele Wilkins Science.
• Barron: Mitchell Fornell, accounting, Chancellor Scholars.
• Blair: Erika Simmons, biology, Warhawk Exceptional Academics; and Chancellor Scholars.
• Cadott: Megan Fasbender, accounting, Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarhip; Chancellor Scholars; and College of Business and Economics-Sentry Insurance Leadership Scholarship.
• Cameron: Riley Bartsch, history, Chancellor Scholars.
• Chippewa Falls: Cheyenne Nardin, English, General Scholarship; and Chancellor Scholars.
• Hager City: Jenica Giese, journalism, College Excellence-Arts and Communication; and Chancellor Scholars.
• New Richmond: Holly Mullan, early childhood education, Transfer Excellence Scholarship.
• Prescott: Avery Goehring, business, General Merit.
• River Falls: Anna Cernohouse, marketing, Chancellor Scholars.
• Spring Valley: Lauren Anderson, elementary education, UW-Whitewater Foundation Freshman Academic Scholarship.
• Turtle Lake: Joshua Koehler, accounting, Accounting.
• Weyerhaeuser: Elian Hartmann, chemistry, Hugo Lahti.
• Whitehall: Isabella Brouillet, undeclared, College Excellence-Letters and Sciences.
• • •
AWARD: The division of psychology for the National Council on Undergraduate Research awarded its annual Mid-Career Mentoring Award to April Bleske-Rechek, a UW-Eau Claire professor of psychology and recipient of the 2016 Excellence in Mentoring, Research, Scholarship and Creative Activity Award at UW-Eau Claire.
The award will be formally presented in June at the CUR Biennial Conference at Purdue University, where Bleske-Rechek will give a presentation of her ideas about assessing and rewarding effective mentoring of undergraduate scholars.
In her 16 years at UW-Eau Claire, Bleske-Rechek has acquired funding every year to support undergraduate researchers, much of which has been acquired through internal grant programs that support student-faculty collaborative research.
From staff reports