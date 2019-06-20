GREEN NEW DEAL: Our Wisconsin Revolution will hold a free public presentation and discussion of the Green New Deal from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
A national youth campaign, the Sunrise Movement, is currently touring the country in support of the proposal.
“There have been many uninformed and misleading claims about this proposal,” said David Barnhill, a member of the board of directors for Our Wisconsin Revolution.
“The aim of this event is to give accurate information and highlight the issues involved for people to discuss together,” he said.
• • •
AWARDS: Nine faculty and staff members have been recognized by UW-Stout.
The annual Chancellor’s Academic Staff Award for Excellence for 2019-20 was given to Heather Klanderman of Menomonie, a certification officer in the School of Education, and Layne Pitt of Menomonie, sports information director in Athletics.
Klanderman presents teacher certification and licensure information to students in UW-Stout’s undergraduate and graduate teacher education programs, providing updates on new rules and other changes. She also serves on the Senate of Academic Staff and is an adviser for Lutheran Campus Ministry.
Klanderman has worked at UW-Stout since 2008.
Pitt has worked at UW-Stout since 1992 and has been sports information director since 1994. He oversees reporting, photography, video, livestream broadcasts, record keeping, social media, media relations and more for the university’s 18 athletic teams. He has also been an adviser for Stoutonia, the student newspaper.
Klanderman and Pitt are UW-Stout alumni.
Each award winner received $2,500 to be used for professional development during the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020.
The award recognizes members of the academic staff with more than four years of full-time experience who have demonstrated outstanding ability and performance, and show potential for future professional contributions to the university.
Each year undergraduate and graduate students at UW-Stout vote for the Outstanding Teaching and Outstanding Graduate Faculty Awards.
Seven faculty for the 2018-19 school year were honored.
Julie Peterson, a professor in design, received the Outstanding Graduate Faculty Award.
The Outstanding Teaching Award was presented to Chris Freeman, an associate professor in social science; Kim Loken, an assistant professor in design; Chelsea Lovejoy, an associate professor in psychology; Terry Mason, a professor in mathematics, statistics and computer science; Marcia Miller-Rodeberg, an associate professor in chemistry and physics; and Sylvia Tiala, an associate professor in teaching, learning and leadership.
From staff reports