SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding two classes in August:
• Healthy Habits Girl, 10 a.m. Tuesday: She will share her journey of health and nutrition through her father’s story. Discuss top seven healthy habits that may help you live a healthier, happier life. Class is free.
• ABCD’s of Medicare, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8: Class provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital; Part B-Medical; Part C-Medicare Advantage; and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
For more information, call 715-839-4909.
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Elk Mound High School Scholarship Fund has awarded scholarships to nine graduating seniors this year.
Two graduates, Morgan Radtke and Ethan Kaanta, received $1,000 scholarships.
Radtke is the daughter of Rod and Michelle Radtke.
Radtke plans to attend Michigan Technological University to pursue a degree in biomedical engineering.
Radtke was active in volleyball, basketball and softball for four years. She also took part in E-Club and the Science Olympiad. She was the school board’s student representative and was on Student Council.
Kaanta is the son of Rebecca Livingston and Kris Kaanta.
Kaanta plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to major in information systems.
Kaanta was a four-year athlete in football, power lifting and baseball. He was also involved in E-Club and Science Olympiad.
Seven graduates, Alana Plaszcz, Danielle Olson, Kaitlin Schiferl, Victoria Fasbender, Cameron Johnson, Kayla Ruppelt and Ashley Gunderson-Morris, received $500 scholarships.
Plaszcz, the daughter of Jackie and Craig Plaszcz, will attend Northcentral Technical College to study dental hygiene.
Plaszcz participated in cross country, track and field and basketball for four years. She was also active in the E-Club and the National Honor Society.
Olson, the daughter of Tim and Andrea Olson, plans to attend Winona State University to pursue a degree in nursing.
Olson was active in band and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years. She also participated in volleyball, cross country, Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honor Society.
Schiferl, the daughter of Dale and Kristin Schiferl, plans to attend Viterbo University to major in nursing.
Schiferl participated in volleyball and golf for four years. She also was active in basketball, Student Council, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Future Business Leaders of America.
Fasbender, the daughter of Scott Fasbender and Kyia Stygar, plans to attend UW-Stevens Point for a degree in wildlife ecology.
Fasbender participated in basketball and track and field for four years. She was also in cross country, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, E-Club, Student Council and volleyball.
Johnson, the son of Brian and Kristi Johnson, will pursue a dual degree program. He will study physics at UW-Eau Claire and aerospace engineering at the University of Minnesota.
Johnson was active in Science Olympiad all four years. He also participated in academic decathlon, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and track and field.
Ruppelt, the daughter of Monica and Robert Ruppelt, plans to attend St. Norbert College for secondary education.
Ruppelt was an active musician as she took part in jazz band, pep band and marching band for eight years. She was in Archery Club for five years and Student Council, and a class officer for four years. She was also active in the National Honor Society.
Gunderson-Morris, the daughter of Lisa Morris and Renee Gunderson, plans to attend UW-La Crosse to study psychology.
Gunderson-Morris participated in basketball, National Honor Society, Student Council and the Prom Committee.
