AWARD: Alex Brand of Ellsworth, who graduated with a degree in agricultural business from Iowa State University, received the award for Leadership Excellence from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Council.
The award is given to a graduating senior based on involvement within clubs and organizations at Iowa State.
• • •
NATIVE PLANTS: The Lake Wissota Garden Club has received a $1,088 grant from the Community Foundation of Chippewa County for the purchase of 200 native Wisconsin plants for the Irvine Park Native Wildflower Sanctuary.
The half-acre woodland sanctuary, located in the park just south of the duck pond, is an ongoing project of the club.
The plantings will go into an area of the sanctuary that was treated in 2018 by soil solarization, a non-chemical method designed to kill off undesirable growth.
The sanctuary contains more than 120 varieties of Wisconsin native plants.
Visitors to the sanctuary can follow a five-stop self-guided tour to learn more about the benefits of using native plants.
The sanctuary also offers free guided public tours the second Saturday of the month from May to September.
For more information or to arrange a group tour, visit lakewissotagardenclub.weebly.com.
• • •
SCHOLAR ATHLETE: Braeden Michael of Chippewa Falls, a member of UW-Whitewater’s men’s track and field team, was one of 45 Warhawks recognized as 2018-19 Chancellor’s Scholar-Athletes.
Michael is majoring in physics at UW-Whitewater.
To be recognized as Scholar-Athletes, student athletes must have maintained a 3.25 cumulative grade point average or above. Honorees must have participated in a varsity sport for two years, be of senior academic status and have accumulated at least 90 degree credits.
Each Scholar-Athlete received a commemorative watch.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four area residents have received scholarships from the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.
Scholarships are awarded through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.
Abigail Solum of Rice Lake received the $1,000 Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship.
Jacob Schurtz of Emerald received the Frances & Phyllis Conrad Memorial Scholarship.
Catherine Stewart of Prescott received the $1,000 T.L. Bewick Scholarship.
Holly Groell of Osseo received the $750 T.L. Bewick Scholarship.
Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals.
• • •
MODEL U.N. CONFERENCE: Cara Hull of Colby and 16 other Carthage College Model United Nations students traveled to Amsterdam, Netherlands, to participate in the Amsterdam University College Model United Nations Conference.
The conference had about 200 participants from 64 countries.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: James Bleick of Eau Claire has received a scholarship from Catholic United Financial.
Since 1955, Catholic United has supported more than 5,000 of its members with scholarships to help defray the costs of tuition and expenses of post-high school education.
This year the association awarded more than $150,000.
• • •
RESEARCH: Cheyenne Olson of Colfax was one of 61 students at the University of Minnesota Duluth to present a poster for the spring 2019 Undergraduate Research and Artistic Showcase.
The poster presented by Olson, a senior majoring in communication sciences and disorders, was entitled “A Face-to-Face Eye-Tracking Study Involving College Students’ Facial Perception of Adults Who Stutter in Comparison to a Control.”
• • •
AWARD: Emily Hayden of Eau Claire, a member of the UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA chapter, participated in the International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla.
Hayden and her teammates placed second in the Online Stock Market competition.
She also earned a gold level Passport Leadership award for engagement and leadership throughout the year.
Hayden is majoring in marketing at UW-Whitewater.
• • •
FELLOWSHIPS: Rebekah Dix of Baldwin and Jennifer Peotter of Chippewa Falls are among 40 UW-Madison students who were awarded Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation.
The Graduate Research Fellowship Program recognizes and supports outstanding, early-career graduate students who are pursuing research-based master’s and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
Awardees are selected based on their potential for significant research achievements that can benefit society.
• • •
RESEARCH: Chiara Andahazy of River Falls was among the New York Institute of Technology students who presented research at this year’s Alethia Annual Research Symposium at the institution’s Long Island campus.
• • •
AWARDS: More than 100 students were recognized recently at UW-Stout’s annual Leadership Awards program.
Winners were announced for the Samuel E. Wood Medallion for the 2018-19 school year. Outstanding Co-op Student of the Year Award winners were named for 2018.
The Wood Medallion is given annually to seniors who have been active in student activities and exhibited an outstanding degree of leadership while at UW-Stout.
Winners are chosen by a committee representing students, faculty and staff.
The medallion is the highest nonacademic award for students.
Wood was a longtime assistant chancellor for Student Services/Dean of Students. He retired in 1991 and died in February 2013.
The Outstanding Co-op Student of the Year Award is given to students for excellence and achievements in their cooperative positions, for contributions to their employers and for academic achievement.
Following are the area Wood Medallion recipients:
• Cameron: Lucas Morgan, mechanical engineering.
• Chetek: McKenzie Librande, environmental science.
• Cumberland: Kalley Bergstrom, early childhood education; Kyla Bergstrom, family and consumer sciences education.
• Eau Claire: Hailey Hansen, psychology.
• Greenwood: Aarica Humke, human development and family studies.
• Hammond: Boyd Kayla, applied science concentration in biochemistry and molecular biology.
• Somerset: Anderson Kylie, psychology.
Following are the area recipients of the Outstanding Co-op Student of the Year Award:
• Eau Claire: Abigail Fawcett, digital marketing technology; Cole Gonyea, digital marketing technology.
• Ellsworth: Joseph Kannel, mechanical engineering.
• Somerset: Katelynn Chamberlin, conservation biology.