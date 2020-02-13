SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Lovan Lodge, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
The program is, “Please Let Mother Vote. The Scandinavian Woman’s Suffrage Association,” presented by Linda McClelland and Deb Jarvar.
A homemade soup and bread lunch will follow.
The public is invited.
• • •
NFL FILMS SPEAKER: Ryan Stridde from NFL Films will speak at UW-River Falls at noon Monday in the Davis Theatre in Kleinpell Fine Arts.
Stridde, a UW-River Falls Alumnus, will share his experience working professionally with NFL Films as a location sound technician.
Stridde got his start as an intern with NFL Films as a UW-River Falls student during the Kansas City Chiefs summer training camp held on campus.
He just attended his 12th Super Bowl and will be sharing examples and stories of his work behind the scenes.
The discussion is free and open to the public.
For more information, email associate professor Erik Johnson at erik.johnson@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-3423.
• • •
UW-STOUT SPEAKER: An alumna who is president at the College of Lake Country in Grayslake, Ill., is the 2020 Career and Technical Education Executive in Residence at UW-Stout.
Lori Suddick will speak from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the “Cultural Relevance Through the Lens of Demographic Shifts” in Room 110 of Jarvis Hall Science Wing.
Admission is free.
As part of the CTE Executive in Residence program, Suddick will meet with students and faculty on Tuesday and Wednesday.
From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Suddick will hold a virtual roundtable for distance education students in Room 205 of Sorensen Hall.
Suddick earned an advanced degree in career and technical education in 2017 from UW-Stout.
She believes that pursuing a doctoral degree gave her the opportunity to add new insight and expertise to her professional focus on ensuring equity in access and success of students in higher education through a lens of cultural relevance relative to the demographic shifts in society.
Suddick has served as a national coach for the American Association of Community Colleges Guided Pathways project, which focuses on building a systemic design framework to achieve equitable student success outcomes.
• • •
GIRLS ON THE RUN: The Girls on the Run of Chippewa Valley’s spring season launches the week of Feb. 24, so girls may register to join a team and get active this school year.
Girls in grades 3 through 8 can register for the program through one of the 22 participating elementary and middle schools.
For girls who attend a school that does not have its own Girls on the Run team, a Girls on the Run representative will make a referral to the nearest team with open slots.
Participants meet twice a week after school for 90 minutes to practice. The program curriculum dates and times vary for each school.
Financial assistance is available to any girl who wants to participate and is accessible within the online registration.
More than 400 girls across the Chippewa Valley participate in the Girls on the Run program every spring.
Registration ends Friday, Feb. 21.
For registration information, visit gotrchippewavalley.org.
• • •
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: A pancake breakfast in memory of Sarah Nelson, and benefitting the Pat Hince family and Relay for Life, will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Pleasant Valley Community Center, S10414 Highway HH/I, Eleva.
The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for child ages 5 to 10. Children under age 5 are admitted free.
Hince was an active 4-H member who died of brain cancer in October at the age of 27. Some of the proceeds will benefit the education fund for his daughter.
Nelson was a member of the 4-H’s Older Youth Council and instrumental in creating a Relay for Life team with the group. She lost her life in a car accident in 2003.
The Older Youth Council has sponsored this breakfast for the past 17 years.
• • •
CYBER SECURITY WORKSHOP: The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St., Augusta, will host a free Cyber-Security and Free Tech Help Workshop with 4-H Tech Changemakers at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Learn tips on how to stay safe online, set up Facebook, install cellphone apps, edit digital photos and more in this hands-on workshop.
Bring your devices for tech help or try the library’s devices at various stations.
Contact the library at 715-286-2070 or augustalibrary.org to pre-register. Space is limited.
• • •
CHIPPEWA HISTORY: The Chippewa County Historical Society will hold its semi-annual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St.
Board president Dave Gordon will share the latest news about the new Chippewa Area History Center to be built on Bridgewater Avenue at the entrance to Irvine Park.
The society will also induct new members into its Hall of Fame.
The meeting’s main speaker will be the society’s new director, Frank Smoot.
Smoot came from Menomonie, where he ran the Rassbach Museum.
Smoot’s program, “First Nations of Chippewa County: 10,000 years in 20 minutes,” will highlight the area’s American Indian history.
”Everybody’s fascinated by American Indian history, which is wonderful,” Smoot said. “But really, it’s so much more fascinating than people even imagine.”
For more information about the meeting, call Smoot at 715-723-4399.
From staff reports