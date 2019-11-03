TALKING TRASH: Lauren Wentz will present “Talkin’ Trash” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday during UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” event.
The talk will be in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Wentz will describe the path of trash, from curb to incinerator to landfill, and share sustainable practices that anyone can follow to minimize the environmental impacts of living in our so-called “throwaway society.”
As associate professor of biology at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County, Wentz teaches a variety of courses including anatomy, plant biology and environmental science.
While her research focuses on acoustic communication in birds, her interests in the natural world run the gamut from bird behavior to spider diversity to understanding human fascination with objects and material goods.
Wentz recently developed a state-mandated training course for Wisconsin incinerator operators, a project that ignited her interest in what we throw away and what happens to the things we use once we’re finished with them.
The talk is free and open to the public.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at tollefla@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
CITIZENS POLICE ACADEMY: The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has opened the application process for the 2020 Citizens Police Academy.
The Citizens Police Academy is designed to familiarize participants with various aspects of local law enforcement such as administrative and police procedures, and the guiding principles of law and conduct.
The goal is to help residents better understand police work and develop stronger ties between the community and the Sheriff’s Office.
The academy is one mechanism for the Sheriff’s Office to improve communication and obtain citizen input, assistance and support throughout the county.
The academy will consist of 10 weekly classes that begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6. There will be a special scenario-based class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
The classes will be held at the Eau Claire County Courthouse.
The application process runs through Dec. 27.
To be eligible to attend the academy, participants must live or work in Eau Claire County.
Participants cannot have a criminal record and must be able to attend at least nine of the 11 class sessions.
Selected applicants must pass a background check and agree to sign a liability waiver in order to participate.
The application form is available at co.eau-claire.wi.us. Click Sheriff under the Department tab.
Send the completed application form to Academy Coordinator Sgt. Travis Holbrook, 721 Oxford Ave., Suite 1400, Eau Claire, WI 54703.
• • •
MARINES BIRTHDAY: Chippewa Valley Marines Birthday Celebration, in honor of the 244th birthday of the Marines, will be Friday, Nov. 15, at the American Legion in Cornell, 309 S. Second St.
Social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. A cake cutting ceremony will be at 7:45 p.m.
The cost of the buffet dinner, which includes roast beef and baked chicken, potatoes, vegetable, mixed salad, coffee and cake, is $15.
Mail reservation information and payment by Nov. 10 to Rick Mitchell, 27275 269th Ave., Holcombe, WI 54745.
For more information, call Mitchell at 715-271-1396 or send an email to rickmholcombe@yahoo.com.
From staff reports