CONSTITUTION DAY SPEAKER: What liberty granted by the U.S. Constitution is the bedrock of all other liberties?
It’s freedom of association, according to Luke Sheahan.
Sheahan, an assistant professor of political science at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, will present “Freedom of Association: The First Liberty” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Northwoods Room of the Memorial Student Center at UW-Stout.
Tuesday is Constitution Day, which marks the signing of the Constitution in 1787 in Philadelphia.
The event, sponsored by UW-Stout’s Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, is free and open to the public.
Parking in many UW-Stout lots is free after 4 p.m.
Sheahan will discuss freedom of association and how it relates to other first amendment rights.
Sheahan also is a nonresident scholar at the Program for Research on Religion and Urban Civil Society at the University of Pennsylvania.
Tuesday’s discussion will include Tim Shiell, CSII director, and Elizabeth Buchanan, director of the UW-Stout Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and director of the center for Applied Ethics.
• • •
SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
A pie and ice cream social will be held following the meeting.
The event includes bingo and prizes.
The public is welcome.
• • •
DIABETES LECTURE: Chad Johnson, an exercise physiologist who works within the Diabetes Prevention Program at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake, will present “Are you at risk for diabetes?” Thursday during UW-Eau Claire-Barron County’s “Thursdays at the U” lecture and performance series.
The presentation will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus.
Johnson, who has worked at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake since 2010, will discuss the risk factors for Type 2 diabetes as well as the lifestyle changes that have been shown to prevent or delay its onset.
Johnson also leads group fitness classes and medically-based personal training sessions for community members.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in clinical exercise physiology from UW-La Crosse.
For more information about “Thursdays at the U,” contact Linda Tollefsrud at linda.tollefsrud@uwec.edu or 715-788-6216.
• • •
CLASS REUNION: The Chippewa Falls High School class of 1950 is invited to the 69th class reunion Thursday at Bridgewater Restaurant & Pub, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Event starts at 11 a.m. and lunch will be at noon.
For more information, call 715-289-3660.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding four classes in September and October:
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare supplement insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• Tablet Basics, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Oct. 9: Learn how to more efficiently navigate features of your tablet whether it is an Android, Kindle or Apple iPad. Learn how to use the settings, send messages, emails, using apps and the calendar download, and taking, editing and sharing photos. Class fee is $15 for members and $22.50 for nonmembers.
• Focus on Fixed Income, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25: Class explains the basics of fixed income investments, their seven characteristics, the advantages of laddering and how fixed income may be part of your investment strategy. Class is free.
• Aches and Pains Getting You Down?, 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26: Learn about general pain education with interventions from a nursing perspective. Learn strategies to improve your life including both pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic approaches. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
LIBRARY FUNDRAISER: “After Hours Hogwarts Homecoming,” a fundraising event for the Friends of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The event, for adults 21 and older, includes alcoholic beverages, local artisans, scavenger hunt, local drag performers and themed crafts.
Tickets for $12 are available until Sept. 26 at ecpubliclibrary.info/Hogwarts. Tickets will be $15 at the door.
For more information, call 715-839-5004.
• • •
AWARDED: Twenty-five UW-Stout professors have been awarded sabbaticals or have been named Ethics Fellows or Research Fellows for the 2019-20 school year.
Sabbaticals, which enable recipients to engage in intensive study to become more effective teachers and scholars, were granted to 10 professors. Recipients are chosen based on the merit of past academic contributions.
They are:
• Dave Beck, art and design, fall; researching historical Scotland and an ancient church site in Greenland using 3D augmented and virtual reality.
• Devin Berg, engineering and technology, full year; researching open engineering design in Peru with mechatronics and automation in agriculture.
• Virginia Lea, School of Education, fall; analysis of the Lac du Flambeau research project and American Indian Studies curriculum development.
• Cheng Liu, engineering and technology, spring; researching embedded system design in the U.S. and Taiwan.
• Laura McCullough, chemistry and physics, full year; research for a book on women in physics and studying women’s leadership in STEM fields.
• Masako Onodera, art and art history, full year; researching traditional micromosaic work in Europe, small-scale glass casting and 3D modeling software.
• Daisy Pignetti, English and philosophy, full year; research for a book on how fan communities in Tumblr have expanded the blog genre into a separate medium.
• Bryan Ritchie, art and art history, spring; researching contemporary printmaking technology and developing a new printmaking portfolio.
• Deanna Schultz, teaching, learning and leadership, spring; researching the history of female leaders in career and technical education and in workforce education.
• Alan Scott, chemistry and physics, fall; research for a physics textbook related to statics and strength of materials.
Two professors have been named Ethics Fellows, part of the Research Fellows program, which provides time to complete substantive research projects:
• Jonguen Rhee, operations and management, “Ethics in Design.”
• Christina Shane-Simpson, psychology, “Perceptions of Privacy and Privacy-related Behaviors in Online Spaces.”
One professor was named a Center for Institutions and Innovation Fellow:
• Jason Walter, social science, “How Search and Switching Costs Affect Innovation and Competition.”
Twelve professors were named Research Fellows:
• Andrei Ghenciu, mathematics, statistics and computer science, “Dynamical Systems and Their Applications.”
• Joleen Hanson, English and philosophy, “Language-level Patterns in First-year Writing.”
• Dmitry Kadnikov, chemistry and physics, “New Imaging Tags for Detection of the Amino Acid Citrulline.”
• Jerry Kapus, English and philosophy, “The Explanatory Role of Truth.”
• Taejo Kim, food and nutrition, “Development and Validation of Field-applicable Detection Kit for Vibrio Cholera in Seafood and Water.”
• Leni Marshall, English and philosophy, “Motivate and Improve Student Retention Through Intercultural Innovation.”
• Pranabendu Mitra, food and nutrition, “Optimization and Drying Kinetic Modeling of Hot Air Drying and Microwaved Highly Perishable Vegetables.”
• Kelly O’Brien, art and art history, “Installation as Experience.”
• Mitch Ogden, English and philosophy, “Flexibly Dynamic Narrative Content Structures: Responsible Storytelling and My Ultimate Road Trip App.”
• Zach Raff, social science, “The Social Costs of Coal-burning Residuals and Storage.”
• Julie Watts, English and philosophy, “Assessing Facebook Groups as a Program-recruitment and Community Building Tool.”
• Wei Zheng, engineering and technology, “Extracting Extensional Properties from Shear Response.”
From staff reports