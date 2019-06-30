SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., will hold six classes in July:
• How to Complete, Maintain and Revoke a Power of Attorney for Health Care, 9 a.m. Monday, July 15: Learn the reasons why you should execute a power of attorney for health care, including how to actually complete it. Walk through the document step by step. Class is free.
• Welcome to Medicare. Now What?, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16: Getting enough mail? Getting enough opinions from everyone? Getting enough phone calls? Enough is enough. Explore the basics of Medicare and take an objective look using the state’s guide. Class is free.
• Natural Solutions for Healthy, Empowered Living, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17: You have choices for the modern approach or the natural approach. Replace your current bathroom cabinet with natural solutions. Class is free.
• Final Expense Planning, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17: Final expense insurance is designed to cover the bills that your loved ones will face after your death. This presentation will highlight the different options available, how funeral expense plans work and why it’s important to plan ahead. Class is free.
• Instagram, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18: In this beginner session, learn how to create an account, use Instagram as a social network and share your posts. Class fee is $1 for members and $1.50 for nonmembers.
• CBD Oil or Hemp Oil, 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18: What is integrative health? What are the differences between CBD oil and hemp oil? learn how they can help our endocannabinoid system to function better. Do you know there are natural products that can reduce inflammation in our bodies, help our bodies create new stem cells and balance our hormones to stay healthy. These products are safe and work with standard of care treatment. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
FUNDRAISER: More than $7,000 was raised for the Kyle Keith REEL Fishing Memorial at a water safety event in May.
Money was raised through a silent auction, raffle and games.
Dunkin’ also donated 25% of its sales that day.
The memorial fund was established in memory of Keith, who died in a boating accident in April 2016.
The mission of the memorial fund is to provide resources and education to encourage others to enjoy fishing and do so in a safe environment.
For more information, contact Kristan Motszko at 715-828-9419 or by email at kristanmotszko@gmail.com.
From staff reports