SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is offering two classes:
• Building with Lace, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and 17, March 2, 16 and 30, April 13 and 27, and May 11 and 18: Master lace knitting one section at a time while creating a gorgeous sampler shawl. In addition to the 10 meeting dates, all techniques are well supported with online video instructions. Cost is $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.
• Memory Book, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28: Learn to create a memory book from scrapbook paper to preserve special occasions, events and family history. Bring your favorite glue and scissors. Materials will be provided for this two-session class. The first session, create the book, second session, telling the story using photos and mementos. Class fee is $12 for members and $18 for nonmembers.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
LIBRARY YOGA: Intro to Yoga @ the Library is at 7 p.m. Thursdays today through Feb. 13 at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
If you’re curious about yoga and what it can do for you, then this is your class.
Learn the basics with step-by-step instruction with modifications to fit all.
Try a group class and learn together.
The class is free and open to the public.
Register in person at the library, by email at infoservice@mycfpl.org, or by calling 715-723-1146.
• • •
FINANCIAL BASICS: Your Money, Your Goals will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa County Extension human development and relationship educator Jeanne Walsh will discuss financial basics including budgeting, tracking what you spend and setting realistic goals.
Attendees will have the opportunity to set up a free individual coaching appointment.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
Registration is not required.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a program by Margaret Hagaman, a teacher and social worker, who is retired from the Alzheimer’s Association and the past president of the League of Women Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley.
While publishing a 2020 calendar of Wisconsin women to celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, LWV-GCV members developed a presentation about the Suffrage Movement in the U.S. entitled, “Thank You, Grandma: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage.”
The meeting is open to the public. Genealogy assistance is available from 9 to 10 a.m. in the museum library.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
NOMINATIONS: The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., is seeking nominations for its Distinguished Service Award.
This award is presented annually to a community member who has served the library in a significant way.
Criteria include significant contributions in at least one of the following:
• Generosity of time and spirit.
• The ability to inspire others to service.
• An extraordinary contribution to a library-related issue.
• A particularly notable accomplishment in service to library customers or staff.
The nomination form is available at ecpubliclibrary.info/dsa, or ask for a paper form at Customer Services or Information & Reference.
The nomination period runs through Feb. 28.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
AWARD: UW-River Falls physics professor Earl Blodgett recently received the Worth Seagondollar Service Award at the 2019 Physics Congress.
The award is given in recognition of an exemplary level of commitment and service to the Society of Physics Students and the physics honor society Sigma Pi Sigma. Blodgett is only the seventh person to receive the award since it was founded in 1996.
“Earl is an extraordinary educator, physicist and service-oriented leader who has inspired countless students and colleagues over his 33 distinguished years here at UW-River Falls,” Dean Yohnk, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, said in a news release. “Earl has helped to develop and grow our nationally recognized Physics Department and he is truly deserving of this rare and special recognition from Sigma Pi Sigma.”
This is the third award Blodgett has received from the Society of Physics Students and Sigma Pi Sigma. In 2004, he received the Outstanding Society of Physics Students Chapter Adviser Award. In 2016, Blodgett received honorary membership in Sigma Pi Sigma recognizing his contributions to physics on a national level. Previous recipients of this award include Nobel Laureates.
Blodgett has been involved with the Society of Physics Students since he was a UW-River Falls student in the 1970s and with the national council since 1999, including two terms as the organization’s president. He has served as historian since 2009.
