SONS OF NORWAY: Sons of Norway, Loven Lodge 29, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
Don Nelson of Baldwin will present a history of Norwegian speaking soldiers in the 99th Regiment, U.S. Army, and how they influenced the German occupation of Norway during World War II.
• • •
COFFEE WITH A COP: Menomonie residents are invited to meet with officers from the Menomonie Police Department for Coffee with a Cop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Raw Deal, 603 Broadway St. South, Menomonie.
Coffee with a Cop provides an opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Police Department’s work in the community.
• • •
INSTALLED: Mike Peplinski has been installed as the president of the Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club for 2019-20.
Peplinski has been an active member of the club for the past three years.
Stuart Lorentz and Jim Murray continue as the club treasurer and secretary, respectively.
The Eau Claire Seymour Lions Club has 61 members and meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the VFW on Starr Avenue.
For more information about joining the club, visit jointhelions.org.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The College of Nursing and Health Sciences at UW-Eau Claire awarded academic scholarships for the 2019-20 school year to 88 undergraduate and graduate nursing students.
Solid academic records and strong commitment to various areas of nursing service were the criteria for many of the scholarships.
Following are the area recipients:
• Altoona: Alyssa Wozniak, William and Kathryn Bergman BSN Completion Scholarship.
• Baldwin: Elisabeth Hampton, Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nursing Scholarship.
Anna Perry, Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nursing Scholarship.
• Barron: Callie Hilbert, Joan M. Wiensch Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship.
• Chippewa Falls: Tasha Arndt, Belva M. Zwygart Gerontological Nursing Scholarship.
Shelby Brown, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
Nathalie Burmeister, Olga Wise Nursing Scholarship.
Nicole Hooper, Elizabeth Barnes & Robert Fugate Memorial Scholarship and the Vera Nelson Nursing Scholarship.
• Colfax: Kira Gilbertson, RN/BSN Scholarship.
• Eau Claire: Gretchen Anderson, Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nursing Scholarship.
Maddison Beno, Rodaynah Obaid Nursing Scholarship.
Lindsey Boehm, Marsha M. (Zuehlke) Steffen Class of 1969 Nursing Scholarship and the Jeffrey K. Walker Humanitarian Nursing Scholarship.
Heather Cork, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nurse Practitioner Scholarship.
Kayla Dainsberg, Donald & Leatrice Mathison Nursing Scholarship.
Chelsea DeMarre, Elaine Wendt DNP Nursing Scholarship.
Margo Eaton, Berniece Wagner Nursing Scholarship.
Abby Hinz, Maj John Toivo Kallio Memorial Scholarship.
Ellen Jacobs, Elizabeth Barnes & Robert Fugate Memorial Scholarship.
Jessica Johnson, Lila M. Shelley Nursing Scholarship and the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation-Nursing.
Adam Maslonka, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
Sari Meska, Elizabeth Barnes & Robert Fugate Memorial Scholarship.
Jacy Nelson, Robert and Judith Mickelson Nursing Scholarship.
Shannon Phillips, Tina Emerson Nursing Scholarship and the Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
Emily Ries, Berniece Wagner Nursing Scholarship.
Jennifer Schubkegel, Joan M. Wiensch Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship.
Olivia Spiegel, Elisabeth M. Coolidge Nursing Scholarship and the Joan M. Wiensch Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship.
• Elk Mound: Abigail Cooley, William Bartlett Native American Nursing Scholarship.
Brittney Munthe, Renee Foiles Nursing Scholarship.
Makenna Zurbuchen, Erma and Sanae Stacy Nursing Scholarship.
• Fairchild: Jennifer Mazur, Helen Brunclik German Nursing Scholarship.
• Fall Creek: Sedona Burnside, Ardis N. McAfee Scholarship Fund.
• Fountain City: Jill Hiebert, Naomi and James Johnson Scholarship.
• Menomonie: Allison Nowaskey, Mayo Clinic Health System-Nursing Scholarship.
• Neillsville: MeKenna Ruzic, Andrew D. & Anna M. Burish Nursing Fund.
• New Richmond: Arica Hernandez, William and Kathryn Bergman BSN Completion Scholarship.
• Roberts: Rebecca Thomas, Tri-County Medical Alliance-Nursing.
• Whitehall: Kayley Blaha, Ardis N. McAfee Scholarship Fund.
• Woodville: Megan Jacobson, Cammie B. Johnson, Memorial Scholarship.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four area residents were awarded scholarships for the 2019-20 school year from Iowa State University’s College of Human Sciences.
Dana Feyen of Trempealeau, who is studying kinesiology and health, received the Barbara Nelson Eddy Scholarship for Excellence and the Kinesiology Incoming Freshman Scholarship.
Ellie Glorvigen of New Richmond, who is studying hospitality management, received the Frances Salsbury Zbornik Endowment Scholarship in hotel, restaurant and institution management.
Macey Hofer of Hudson, who is studying elementary education, received the Maxine E. and Dennis G. Brown Scholarship.
Cole Kramer of New Richmond, who is studying hospitality management, received the Marjorie McKinley Memorial Scholarship and the Stewart L. Burger Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management Scholarship.
More than $1.3 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to money awarded by Iowa State at the university level.
