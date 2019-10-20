CVTC OPEN HOUSE: Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Fall Open House, where people can explore educational programs, careers or adult and continuing education opportunities and services, will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the CVTC Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
Pre-registration is not required, but those who register in advance online at cvtc.edu/Fall19 will receive a free gift at the open house and a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Faculty members and students will be present to answer questions.
Participants can learn about academic programs and services, admission requirements, disability and diversity services, financial aid, student life and clubs, and veterans services.
Breakout sessions will be offered on starting the admissions and financial aid processes, career exploration, and paying for college and applying for scholarships.
People who attend the Apply Today breakout session and apply for admission to CVTC at the event will have the $30 application fee waived.
The open house will include a breakout session on adult education and college preparation. Offered open house-style in Room 111, the session provides an opportunity to meet adult education instructors and see the facilities where the learning will take place.
A $500 scholarship to CVTC will be given away at the event.
Parking will be available in the large student lot on the south side of Clairemont Avenue next to the Health Education Center.
For more information, call 715-833-6300.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Triniteam Caregivers is seeking volunteers to assist with Joy Day activities.
Joy Day is a monthly social gathering where volunteers provide entertainment, bingo and a snack to the elderly or disabled.
No long-term commitment is required.
To volunteer or for more information, call Triniteam at 715-858-9803.
• • •
AWARDS: Three Chippewa Valley Technical College educators have received awards.
Information Technology-Software Developer instructor Jon Cooley and English Language Learner instructor Juli Baker received the John Frank Excellence in Education Award.
Physical Therapy Assistant instructor Krissa Reeves received the Domer Award for new faculty.
Named for retired instructor and award sponsor John Frank, the Frank Award is the highest honor for a CVTC instructor. The award comes with a $1,500 stipend and is presented each year to one program and one general education faculty member.
The Domer Award is for instructors in their first three years of teaching.
• • •
AWARD: Claire McCarty, professor of management, has been named the 2019 UW-River Falls Distinguished Teacher.
The Distinguished Teacher award, initiated in 1965, is the most prestigious honor bestowed on campus.
Chosen by graduating seniors and recent graduates, distinguished teaching recipients represent talented and caring educators-teachers who make a difference.
McCarty earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and anthropology from UW-Madison and her doctorate in labor and human resources/organizational behavior from Ohio State University.
McCarty has been a resident of River Falls since 2000, when she began at the university.
She is a member of the graduate faculty and teaches in the College of Business and Economics.
Her research interests include leadership, recognition, ethics and case research in Human Resource Management.
As the coordinator of Semester Abroad: Europe, McCarty has a goal to help students see the world. She has participated in Experience Scotland, Experience China and has led three classes through Vietnam.
From staff reports