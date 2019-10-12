SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding seven classes in October and November:
• ABCDs of Medicare, 11 a.m. Monday: This class provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital, Part B-Medical, Part C-Medicare Advantage, and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
• Basic Sign Language, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 14-Nov. 13: Class will offer exposure to and practice in using finger spelling and basic sign language vocabulary combined into short phrases and sentences. It is high recommended that participants attend the first class. Class fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
• Drop in and Let’s Talk, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday: Confidential chat with a dementia care specialist for a memory screen or information, recommendations, and support on Alzheimer’s and other dementias, caring for a loved one and brain health. Class is free.
• Joint Therapy Demonstration, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday: In this demonstration, see oil held in a pool over the lower back. This therapy brings relief to areas affected by the spine and nerves: legs, hips and pelvis. Class is free.
• Medica Cost Plans, 10 a.m. Wednesday: This presentation will teach the options offered by Medica during the 2019 annual election period. It is good for those who are already on a Medica Cost Plan or those who are interested and would like to learn more information. Class is free.
• Healthy Teeth and Gums, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday: Participants are going to do oil pulling during class. Remedies for conditions, inflammation and recipes for oral health. Class is free.
• Beginning Watercolor II, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 17-Nov. 21: Participants must have taken Beginning Watercolor I. Class fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
To register or for more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
WATER DISCUSSION: “Groundwater and Wetlands: The Hidden Links” will be presented by state geologist Ken Bradbury from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St.
The program is free and open to the public.
Bradbury will discuss the principles of wetland hydrology and explore the links between wetlands and groundwater that are often overlooked.
The presentation is part of the 2019 Wisconsin Science Festival. An assortment of items will be given away including t-shirts, bookmarks, pencils and other promotional materials.
Bradbury received a doctorate in geology from UW-Madison and has worked on groundwater issues in Wisconsin for more than 30 years.
For more information, call 715-286-2070 or send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
DUNN COUNTY TOUR: Scenic and historic southern Dunn County is the setting for a coach tour Oct. 19 led by local historian Bruce Gardow, a volunteer with the Dunn County Historical Society.
Participants will travel to many sites including Downsville, home of a Knapp-Stout lumber mill and nearby sandstone quarries; Rumsey’s Landing, which served the wheat farms surrounding Fall City; Caryville, where a ferry crossed the Chippewa River until 1964; and Tyrone, where plans to build a nuclear power plant were thwarted in the late 1970s.
The tour will dip into Durand in Pepin County, which was part of Dunn County until 1858, and wind up in the Dunnville area, once the county seat and home to the last stop upriver for the Knapp-Stout steamboats.
Nearby is Caddie Woodlawn Historical Park, where participants can tour the home of a pioneer family that inspired the 1935 Newberry Award-winning children’s book Caddie Woodlawn by Carol Ryrie Brink.
The three-hour tour will depart from the Rassbach Musum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park at 9 a.m.
Cost of the tour is $30 per seat, $25 for Dunn County Historical Society members.
Advance registrations can be made at the museum or with credit card by phone at 715-232-8685.
Seating is limited to 60 participants.
• • •
LIONS CLUBS: The Eau Claire Evening Lions Club will host an informational meeting about community service and making a difference in the Eau Claire area through Lions Clubs from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Lazy Monk Brewing, 97 W. Madison St.
Learn how 1.35 million Lions Club members make a difference in their communities and worldwide with service projects and how you can be a part of the Lions organization.
Both men and women are invited. Light refreshments will be provided. Bring your unwanted reading glasses for recycling.
For more information, contact John Paddock at 715-577-4247.
• • •
STEAK & BURGER DINNER: The 13th annual Steak & Burger Dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at The Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave.
The event features food, a silent auction and the chance to get to know the Boys & Girls Club members.
Tickets are $85 per person. Tables of eight, which include two seats reserved for club members, are available for $600.
Tickets may be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club, 1005 Oxford Ave., or online at cvclubs.org.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Club-Lee & Mary Markquart Center.
For more information, call the Lee & Mary Markquart Center at 715-855-0081 or send an email to rschmidt@cvclubs.org.
• • •
DONATION: Ashley for the Arts hosted their annual three-day music and arts festival in Arcadia’s Memorial Park in August and will donate more than $590,000 to the more than 60 participating non-profit organizations, 28 of which are area school districts.
The 2020 event will be Aug. 6-8 in Arcadia.
• • •
GRANT: The Veterans Housing & Recovery program in Chippewa Falls has received a $1,000 grant from the Edina Realty Foundation.
The program provides job training, education, counseling and rehabilitative services that are designed to break the cycle of homelessness and help veterans obtain employment, affordable housing and skills to sustain a productive lifestyle.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Triniteam Caregivers is seeking volunteers to help the elderly in Eau Claire County.
Tasks could include providing a ride to a medical appointment, helping someone with grocery shopping or visiting someone who is lonely.
There is no long-term commitment.
To volunteer or for more information, call Triniteam at 715-858-9809.
• • •
KIDS ‘N COPS: A fundraising event hosted by the Altoona Family Restaurant on Oct. 7 for the Kids ‘N Cops Program resulted in donations of more than $15,500 to the program.
To ensure that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office will be able to serve at least 125 children on their upcoming shopping day at Target, Holiday Vacations continued their tradition of supporting this event by donating $10,000 to the cause.
The Kids ‘N Cops Program pairs youth with law enforcement officers for an afternoon of shopping for warm clothing, a special toy, lunch and a visit from Santa.
• • •
SCHOLARS PROGRAM: Two area students, Regan Smith of Menomonie and Cory Bisson of Somerset, attended the Engineering Scholars Program during the summer at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich.
More than 140 high school students from 13 states were accepted into this highly competitive scholarship program.
Engineering Scholars is part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs.
The program provides an opportunity for students to investigate careers in engineering and science.
The students participated in engineering sessions, group projects and special topic presentations with a diverse group of peers from all over the country and around the world.
The program provided a weeklong look at engineering careers in areas like mechanical, computer, environmental, electrical, chemical, biomedical, civil, geological and materials engineering.
