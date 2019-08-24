LIBRARY HOURS: The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, for Labor Day.
The library will resume its normal hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
The library will also be open on Sundays beginning Sept. 8. Winter hours at the library are:
• Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
ALL-ACADEMIC HONORS: Six area Western Technical College student athletes earned all-academic honors with the Minnesota College Athletic Conference for the 2018-19 school year.
Rylee Gabel, Makenna Gabel, Lexi Schmidtknecht and Kerrigan Lyga, all of Fountain City, earned the honors for women’s basketball.
Aaron Morrow of Colby and Lance Johnson of Pepin earned the honors for baseball.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Presto Foundation has awarded $13,000 scholarships to each of the following students who are children of employees of National Presto Industries and Rusoh, located in the Chippewa Valley:
• Samuel Byrne, son of Lisa and Don Byrne of Eau Claire, attending Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Mich.
• Lauren Derleth, daughter of Paula and Michael Derleth of Eau Claire, attending Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minn.
• Max Derleth, son of Paula and Michael Derleth of Eau Claire, attending UW-Madison.
• Jessica Krause, daughter of Tim and Heather Krause of Eau Claire, attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
• Kameron Kryzanski, son of Sue and Todd Kryzanski of Plover, attending UW-Stevens Point.
• Karley Kryzanski, daughter of Sue and Todd Kryzanski of Plover, attending UW-Stevens Point.
• Megan McMahon, daughter of Jeff and Brenda McMahon of Tony, attending the University of North Carolina.
• Claudia Paul, daughter of Derrick Paul of Eau Claire, attending UW-Eau Claire.
• Zarah Obias, daughter of Virginia and Claro Obias of Eau Claire, attending UW-Madison.
• Carter Peuse, son of David Peuse of Eau Claire and Becky Albricht of Eau Claire, attending UW-Eau Claire.
• Angela Ruben, daughter of Brian and Pamela Ruben of Eau Claire, attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
• Natalie Ruben, daughter of Brian and Pamela Ruben of Eau Claire, attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
The Presto Foundation has sponsored the program for 49 years and has awarded nearly $9 million in scholarships during its history.
To qualify, high school students must have attained a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 and college undergraduate and graduate students must have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.2.
Other factors considered are extracurricular activities and community involvement.
• • •
JOINED: Rick Foy has joined UW-River Falls as the assistant chancellor in University Advancement.
Foy goes to UW-River Falls after serving as the associate director/interim director-major gifts for the UW-Eau Claire Foundation for the past seven years.
Under the direction of the chancellor, Foy will develop and execute engagement and fundraising plans for UW-River Falls’ advancement program.
Foy received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from UW-Eau Claire and his master’s degree in communications management from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
• • •
AWARD: Rebecca Dix of Baldwin, an economics and mathematics major at UW-Madison, received the Teddy Kubly Award for Initiative and Efficiency.
A grant from the Kubly family allows for the award to seniors judged outstanding in academic achievement, community service and leadership in extra- and co-curricular activities, financial self-support, and both prepared and extemporaneous oral expression.
Students must be nominated by faculty or staff and receive an invitation to apply.
This year 260 students received nominations.
• • •
RECOGNIZED: Austin Bunce of Eau Claire, who graduated from the University of Minnesota with a major in biomedical engineering and a minor in neuroscience, was recognized during the university’s 2019 Honor Recognition Ceremony.
Bunce graduated with high distinction.
Bunce received a certificate and medallion.
• • •
FELLOWSHIPS: Two area residents are among the 103 UW-Madison students who received Hilldale Undergraduate/Faculty Research Fellowships.
The recipients are Ryan Gorzek of Eau Claire and Julie Wallin of Ladysmith. Both are neurobiology majors.
Grants from the Hilldale Foundation and the Wisconsin State Legislature provide for awards of $3,000 each to undergraduate students and $1,000 to their faculty/staff advisors to work in collaboration on research projects.
• • •
DONATIONS: The Chippewa Falls Lions Club has held its annual Parade of Checks, which features club members selecting charities of their choosing to donate money from fundraising events the club participated in the past year.
This year, 34 charities received a total of $9,600.
Charities recognized this year include:
Badger Boys State, Bob’s House for Dogs, Boy Scout Troop 15, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Casa Hogar Orphanage, Chippewa Falls and McDonell high schools all-night graduation parties, Chi-Hi Flags for the Fallen, Chi-Hi Music Association, Chi-Hi School Lunch Program, Chippewa Area History Center, Chippewa Area Mentor Program, Chippewa County Humane Association, Chippewa Valley Cultural Association, Chippewa County Land Conservancy, Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department, Chippewa Falls Police Department K9 Program, Chippewa Falls Youth Baseball, Chippewa Youth Hockey Association, Community Foundation of Chippewa County, Family Support Center, Feed My People Food Bank, Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library.
Also, Girl Scouts of the Northwest Great lakes, Girl Scout Troop 3055, Kristi Lund-Leader Dog Puppy Trainer, Legacy Community Center, McDonell Area Catholic Schools, Mobile Meals of Chippewa Falls, Northern Wisconsin State Fair Association, Open Door Clinic, Special Olympics of Chippewa County, Veterans Housing and Recovery Program, Wisconsin Lions Foundation, Chippewa Valley Family YMCA.
