INFORMATION SELF-DEFENSE: The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., presents “Information Self-Defense,” a free two-part program series from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and 11, in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level.
The series presenter is Kate Hinnant, head of instruction and communication at UW-Eau Claire’s McIntyre Library.
She has lived in Eau Claire for almost 18 years and is the poetry editor of “Barstow & Grand” literary journal.
Feb. 4: “Understanding Disinformation and Fake News.”
Disinformation, false information that is deliberately spread, has a long and storied history that predates our contemporary struggle with “fake news.”
The program will include some notable historical examples, as well as a look at contemporary disinformation campaigns.
The program will look at how the internet has changed the disinformation game, and whether fake news and other misleading, often viral, tactics have an effect on people’s behaviors and beliefs.
Feb. 11: “Tackling the Problem of Discrimination.”
Efforts to combat disinformation range from national solutions to personal ones.
The program will discuss the limitations of broad popular solutions, including the drastic internet shutdowns deployed in several countries, as well as the idea of social media self-regulation.
The program will also look at a Stanford University study that found that professional fact checkers were better than both college students and history professors at determining trustworthy information.
The program will practice some of the key techniques fact checkers use.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
ICE FISHING CONTEST: UW-Eau Claire Recreation, Blugold athletics and the Lake Wissota Lions Club will present the seventh annual Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with weigh-in locations at The Edge Pub & Eatery and The View on Lake Wissota.
Prize distribution will start at 3 p.m. at The View.
More than $80,000 in cash and prizes, including a two-year lease on a 2020 Ford F-150 truck, will be awarded.
Prizes are awarded to not only the top 25 fish by weight, but also to every fifth place by weight until 300th place, so even small fish can win.
Additionally, $100 gift card prizes will be awarded for the top fish by weight for each species of fish: northern, walleye, bass and panfish.
Tickets to enter fish are $25 each with no limit on the number of tickets a person can purchase. Each participant may register one fish per ticket.
This year’s raffle prizes will include a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 450 four-wheeler. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
All state regulations and bag limits apply and no person may bring in more than the legal limit of fish allowed.
Tickets can be purchased online at jigsup.org or at Scheels, Mega Holiday stores, Lake Wissota Travel Stop, Eau Claire Ford, Jacobson’s Hardware, The Edge Pub & Eatery, The View, SandBar & Grill on Lake Wissota and UW-Eau Claire Recreation.
For contest rules and additional information, visit jigsup.org or call University Recreation at 715-836-3377.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: The Volunteer Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will be offering six scholarships of $1,000 each in 2020 for people who wish to further their education in health-related fields.
Applicants must reside in Chippewa County or be an employee, spouse of an employee, or child of an employee of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital.
The scholarship applications are due to the Volunteer Office at St. Joseph’s Hospital by April 1.
The winners will be notified by May 31 and the scholarship will be presented at the annual Volunteer Partners luncheon meeting in July.
To complete an application, visit stjoeschipfalls.org/Volunteer/Scholarships.
For more information, call HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Office at 715-717-7439.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS: Applications are being accepted for scholarships of up to $12,000 each awarded by the Edwin E. and Janet L. Bryant Foundation.
Applicants must be postsecondary undergraduates or high school graduates. Candidates must have at least a high school diploma or GED certificate.
Students currently in high school are not eligible to apply.
Applicants must plan to enroll or be currently enrolled in part-time or full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the 2020-21 school year.
Applicants must be a student who graduated from one of the following high schools: Arcadia, Black River Falls, Bloomer or Neillsville.
Preference is given to nontraditional students who did not go directly to college after high school and who want to attend college, or are currently enrolled in college.
Application deadline is April 15.
Applications are available at learnmore.scholarsapply.org/bryantfoundation.
