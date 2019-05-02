STRUT YOUR MUTT: Eau Claire Parks and Recreation is hosting a Strut Your Mutt dog and owner walk at 6 p.m. today starting from the Hobbs Boat Landing, 915 Menomonie St.
Participants will walk one to two miles along the Chippewa River Trail and have the opportunity to visit with dog-related businesses.
Dog professionals on hand will present information on how to keep your dog healthy during the summer months.
The event is free and no registration is required.
All dogs must be walked on a leash.
For more information, call 715-839-5032.
• • •
LITERARY DISCUSSION: UW-Eau Claire-Barron County will celebrate the Red Cedar 2019 literary publication during “Thursdays at the U” today.
Selected authors will read from their compositions from noon to 1 p.m. in the Blue Hills Lecture Hall (Room 234, Ritzinger Hall) on the Rice Lake campus, 1800 College Drive.
Red Cedar is published each spring and features works by creative writers and visual artists.
The publication includes poems, short stories, creative nonfiction, photographs, drawings and paintings.
First published in 1999, Red Cedar was initially dedicated solely to the work of UW-Barron County students.
In subsequent years, it expanded to include works submitted from throughout Wisconsin, including those of authors and artists not directly affiliated with a UW campus.
This year, individuals submitting to Red Cedar include UW-Eau Claire-Barron County students, alumni, faculty and staff, along with writers from throughout northwest Wisconsin.
• • •
ASTRONOMY DAY: At Astronomy Day, you can see a planetarium show, touch a rock from space, and learn about a moon with geysers.
It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Phillips Science Hall at UW-Eau Claire, near the planetarium.
Astronomy Day includes hands-on displays and activities about astronomy for all ages.
A small working radio telescope will be detecting radio emission from the sun. Interactive displays highlight planets, spectroscopy, radioactivity and authentic meteorites. There will be free 20-minute planetarium shows, on the hour and half hour, with the last planetarium show at 2:30 p.m. These are the only public planetarium shows offered during the year at the university.
Astronomy Day is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and the UW-Eau Claire physics and astronomy department.
There is free parking on weekends in university parking lots, as marked.
For more information about Astronomy Day, call the UW-Eau Claire physics and astronomy department at 715-836-5034.
• • •
GOOGLE DRIVE CLASS: A Google Drive Overview Class, presented by the Augusta Memorial Public Library, will be from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Augusta Senior and Community Center, 616 W. Washington St., Augusta.
This free class is intended for adults with at least a basic knowledge of how to browse the internet and use computers.
No registration is required.
It is helpful if attendees already have a Gmail account, as the class will focus on the apps available using Google.
No laptop is necessary for the class as handouts will be provided for taking notes.
For more information, call the library at 715-286-2070 or send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
WRITING CONTEST: Indianhead Writers are hosting a Writers Encouraging Writers Contest.
First and second prizes of $50 each will be awarded in the categories of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. A grand prize of $100 will be awarded to the best entry in the contest.
Stories, articles, essays or poems must not exceed 3,500 words. They must be typed and double-spaced.
There must be a separate cover page with the title of the entry, the author’s name, address and contact phone number. The title must be on every page.
The deadline for the contest is Sept. 16.
Entries will be returned at the close of the contest with judges comments included.
A $10 check or money order written to Indianhead Writers must accompany each entry.
Entries should be sent to Indianhead Writers, Mary B. Olsen, 314 Sixth Ave., Shell Lake, WI 54715.
For more information, call 715-468-2604.
• • •
CVTC AWARDS: A Menomonie businessman who grew his beer distributorship into a national leader, two local farm implement dealers and a young IT professional were among the honorees when the Chippewa Valley Technical College Alumni Association recently held its annual Spring Gala.
Terry Giertz, now retired as the CEO of Bill’s Distributing in Menomonie, was named the 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award winner.
Erin Garney, a network systems shift manager at WIN in Eau Claire, was named the Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award winner.
And Value Implement and Tractor Central were honored as the 2019 Proven Business Partners for their support of CVTC agriculture programs.
Giertz, a 1971 graduate of CVTC’s marketing program, joined the beer distributorship business his father was giving up in the late 1970s. As the company leader, he grew the business from 70,000 cases a year to millions of cases today. The company built a new distribution center in 2008.
Garney, a 2013 IT-Network Specialist graduate, was hired at WIN before she finished the program. She started as a network management center technician, then earned promotions to network systems administrator and network systems shift manager.
Value Implement, which offers Case IH as its major line of farm and turf equipment, opened its first stores in Arcadia and Osseo in 1992 and has since added locations in Menomonie and Baldwin.
Founded in 2009, Tractor Central is a 10-store organization with its major line of products being John Deere equipment.
