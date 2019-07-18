REFORM DISCUSSION: The Waldemar Ager Association invites the public to a discussion of Reform, the Norwegian-language newspaper edited and published by Ager from 1903 until his death in 1941, from noon to 1:15 p.m. Monday at Special Collections and Archives on the fifth floor of McIntyre library at UW-Eau Claire.
Laura Moquin, author of a thesis on Reform, will talk about the news in Ager’s day, particularly how attitudes toward language shaped part of the newspaper’s mission.
Moquin’s research was facilitated by use of the collection of the newspaper hosted online by ResCarta-Web.
Greg Kocken, the head of Special Collections and Archives, will discuss archival research and demonstrate techniques for accessing the digital record of the newspaper.
For parking information, contact Kocken at kockeng@uwec.edu.
• • •
LEMONADE DAY: The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley centers in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls will host the 10th annual Lemonade Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at 27 locations in the four communities.
Lemonade Day is a program designed to teach youth the process of operating their own business.
Boys & Girls Club members will be selling glasses of lemonade at various locations using business and marketing plans they have created.
All proceeds will support the ongoing programming of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chippewa Valley.
In Eau Claire, sales locations will be Boys & Girls Club-Lee & Mary Markquart Center, Acoustic Café, Festival Foods, Prestige Auto, CCF Bank on Gateway Drive, Walgreens on Hastings Way and WESTconsin Credit Union in Altoona.
In Menomonie, sales locations will be Boys & Girls Club-Menomonie Center, Culver’s, Dick’s Fresh Market, State Farm-Jackie Hunt Agency, Menomonie Public Library and Menomonie Market Food Co-op.
In Chippewa Falls, sales locations will be Boys & Girls Club-Chippewa Falls Center, Chippewa Falls Main Street, Family Fare, Farmer’s Market and Northwestern Bank.
In Black River Falls, sales locations will be Boys & Girls Club-Lunda Center, Black River Country Bank, Co-op Credit Union, 4 Seasons Quick Stop, Hansen’s IGA, Jackson County Bank, Jackson County Farmer’s Market and Theisen’s.
• • •
THRIFT SALE: Volunteers and gently used items are needed for Azura Memory Care’s 13th Annual City-Wide Thrift Sale to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, which will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Grandview Heights Apartments and Retail Center, 4740 Keystone Crossing.
All donated items are tax deductible. Not all items, such as large furniture and chemicals, can be accepted.
Volunteers are also need to pack up the sale, with all remaining items being donated to the Hope Gospel Mission.
All volunteer shifts will occur at Grandview Heights.
Nearly $150,000 has been raised for the Alzheimer’s Association through this annual thrift sale.
Contact Katie Fennell, director of community relations for Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire, at 715-563-2618 for more details or if interested in volunteering.
• • •
STEAK FRY: The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will host a steak fry Thursday, Aug. 1, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls.
Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Carry out begins at 3:30 p.m. with bingo from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 for an adult meal of a beef tenderloin sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert.
The cost is $5 for a children’s meal of a hot dog, corn on the cob, potato chips and dessert.
Tickets can be purchased at the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Gift Shop or Volunteer Services office located in the hospital lobby, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls, or by calling the hospital’s volunteer office at 715-717-7439.
For free delivery, call the above number and place your order by Aug. 1.
All proceeds will benefit the Partners Scholarship Fund, which gives scholarships to six people who wish to further their education in health-related fields.
