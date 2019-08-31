SCHOLARSHIPS: Two area residents received scholarships for the 2019-20 school year from CentralStar Cooperative, which serves dairy and beef producers in Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana.
The $1,000 scholarships are for students pursuing education in agricultural-related fields.
The area recipients are Collin Wille of Rice Lake and Bailey Larson of Alma Center.
Wille is entering his final year at Northeast Iowa Community College, majoring in dairy science.
He was heavily involved in 4-H and FFA.
Wille received the James W. Crowley State Fair Leadership Award in 2018, FFA State Star Farmer in 2019 was on the first place team at the Iowa Professional Agricultural Student Organization Farm Business Management Contest.
Wille is the son of Jeff and Debbie Wille.
Larson is entering her final year at UW-River Falls, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in dairy science.
She was a dairy nutrition intern this summer at Purina Animal Nutrition.
Larson is first vice president of the UW-River Falls Dairy Club and co-chair for the 2020 Falcon Premier Biannual Sale.
Larson is the daughter of Richard and Sara Larson.
• • •
GRANTS: The Eau Claire Community Foundation has awarded $146,989 in grants through its 2019 competitive grant cycle.
This year’s 44 grant awards bring the foundation’s current 2019 disbursements through competitive and Donor-Advised granting to almost $1.2 million.
Following are the grant recipients and the purpose for their grants:
• Chippewa Valley Museum: Music City Discoveries: Phase 1.
• Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild: Youth arts education.
• Chippewa Valley Writers Guild: Radio drama community collaboration.
• Collective Choir: The Jam.
• Converge Radio: Digital signal processor.
• Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra: Performance of “Working Classical” by Paul McCartney.
• Sculpture Tour Eau Claire: Electronics for communication and donor management.
• Stand in the Light Memory Choir: Technology request.
• Valley Gospel Choir: Get the Gospel Out in Eau Claire!
• Children’s Dyslexia Center of Upper Wisconsin: New and improved copier and printer.
• Children’s Museum of Eau Claire: Play for All.
• Family Resource Center: Rural Fruits N’ Veggies play groups.
• Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley: Curriculum update.
• Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes: Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
• JONAH: Justice Stories.
• Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest District: High school career initiative for North and Memorial.
• Literacy Chippewa Valley: Teaching in the Eau Claire County Jail.
• Prevent Blindness Wisconsin: Children’s vision screening program.
• Western Dairyland Child Care Partnership: Early learning conference.
• Bob’s House for Dogs: Ticked Off.
• Chippewa Valley Wildlife Rehabilitation: Website development.
• Eau Claire YMCA: Waterfront improvement.
• Flying Eagles Ski Club: Handheld radios.
• Landmark Conservancy: Conservancy area signage.
• Sam Davey PTA: Handicap accessible playground equipment.
• Bolton Refuge House: Shower replacement or emergency shelter.
• Catholic Charities: Homeless shelter awning.
• Chippewa Valley Habitat for Humanity: Security fencing installation.
• Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley: Under counter high temperature commercial dishwasher.
• Feed My People Food Bank: Industrial cold storage unit.
• Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Corp.: MacBook Pro computer and other equipment.
• REACH Foundation: Supported employment services computer renewal project.
• The Community Table: Commercial culinary equipment and office technology.
• Threshold Singers of the Chippewa Valley: Tablets for Bedside Singers.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin: Work and Play: 1 to 1 Youth Mentoring.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley: Mental health awareness training.
• Chippewa Valley Free Clinic: Comprehensive diabetes care.
• Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin: Mobile support system.
• Helpful Hearts Foundation: Cuddle Cot purchase.
• L.E. Phillips Career Development Center: Food pantry for CDC employees.
• L.E. Phillips Senior Center: Aging Mastery program.
• Lutheran Social Services of WI and Upper MI: Positive Avenues.
• Mighty Maddy’s Mission: Care boxes for cancer patients.
• Wisconsin Badger Camp: Campership Program.
