ALICE FINALISTS: Three of the six candidates for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland are from the Chippewa Valley.
They are Stephanie Hoff of Thorp, Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City and Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls.
Following an extensive interview process over the next eight weeks, the next Alice in Dairyland will be selected May 14-16 in Walworth County.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional serving as Wisconsin’s agricultural ambassador.
Alice in Dairyland is employed by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection for one year and travels across the state presenting to students, completing media interviews and attending community events to promote the state’s agriculture industry.
The next Alice in Dairyland will begin serving June 1.
• • •
AREA CHAMPIONS: Four area residents are members of the Western Technical College women’s basketball team that won the 2019-20 Division III National Championship, defeating Northland Community and Technical College at Rock Valley Community College in Rockford, Ill.
The area players are Rylee Gabel and Makenna Gabel of Cochrane, Lexi Schmidtknecht of Fountain City and Nicole Filla of Independence.
The Cavaliers squad from the La Crosse school are national champions for the first time in school history.
The tournament was condensed to two days and excluded the public from all events due to concerns with coronavirus.
• • •
FORAGE BOWL: The Forage Bowl Team from UW-River Falls took first place in the National Forage Bowl competition held recently in Greenville, S.C., at the Annual Conference of the American Forage and Grassland Council.
This is the second year in a row the team has earned the title.
The competition is an undergraduate team event with a format similar to the game show “Jeopardy.” Categories cover all aspects of forage production and management. There is also a live forage plant ID contest as part of the competition.
Two UW-River Falls teams participated this year. The winning team included Kyle Hilger of Bloomer. The second team included Molly McIlquham of Chippewa Falls and Sara Behling of Cumberland.
The UW-River Falls team played the final against Kansas State University.
• • •
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Triniteam Caregivers is seeking volunteers for its Joy Day activities in Chippewa County.
Joy Day is a monthly social gathering where volunteers provide entertainment, a snack and bingo for the elderly and disabled.
No long-term commitment is required.
To volunteer or for more information, call 715-858-9803.
• • •
AWARD: Eric Sanden, professor of conservation and environmental planning, has been named the 2019 Adviser of the Year at UW-River Falls.
Current students and recent alumni submitted nominations for the award, which was established by UW-River Falls in 2000.
The Faculty Senate Advising Committee then reviews the nominations and makes a recommendation to the chancellor.
In their narratives, students emphasized Sanden’s caring and welcoming attitude, along with his experience and thoroughness in guiding a student along their career path.
Sanden joined the faculty at UW-River Falls in 1992 after earning his doctorate in range science from Texas Tech University.
In 2015, Sanden was honored with the Outstanding Faculty Award for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Science at UW-River Falls.
• • •
PERFORMED: The Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble, conducted by Ruth Lin and Dave Stamps, spent a two-week tour recently of Malaysia and Singapore.
Timothy Hirsch of Eau Claire performed as part of the ensemble.
The ensemble performed at high-profile venues such as the Shaw Foundation Stage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the Dewan Sri Pinang Hall in Malaysia.
The student musicians also participated in exchanges with local musicians.
• • •
AWARD: SeniorAdvisor.com has honored HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care of Eau Claire with the Best of 2020 Award, recognizing it as a senior living and home care provider receiving consistently high ratings and positive reviews from residents, families and visitors.
The designation is awarded to the top 1% of providers nationwide.
• • •
AWARDS: The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation has announced the 2020 Golden Apple Award recipients.
The Golden Apple is awarded to one educator or staff member in each of the 20 Eau Claire Area School District schools and one among the district-wide support roles.
All recipients are nominated by their peers.
Following are the 2020 recipients:
• Dani Claesges, homeless coordinator for the Eau Claire Area School District.
• Michele Branco, special education assistant at Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School.
• Ben Albrecht, DeLong Middle School math teacher.
• Cheryl Lawrence, Flynn Elementary School fifth grade teacher.
• Erin Janke, Lakeshore Elementary School art teacher.
• Wendy Arneson, Locust Lane Elementary School reading teacher.
• Denise Hoenisch, Longfellow Elementary School playground supervisor.
• Debra Erickson, Manz Elementary School instructional coach.
• Mary Schlageter, McKinley Charter School secretary.
• Erin Peters, Meadowview Elementary School special education teacher.
• Tracy Moran, Memorial High School special education teacher.
• Kevin Meslar, North High School science teacher.
• Tim Camlek, Northstar Middle School sixth grade teacher.
• Karen Holman, Northwoods Elementary School general school assistant.
• Mariah Halling, Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center EC4T teacher.
• Elissa Knight, Putnam Heights Elementary School literacy coach.
• Kelly Custer, Robbins Elementary School special education teacher.
• Brittany Ferrell, Roosevelt Elementary School secretary.
• Jean Derfus, Sam Davey Elementary School secretary.
•Janessa Derleth, Sherman Elementary School kindergarten teacher.
• Jacqueline Strayer, South Middle School Spanish teacher.
A banquet honoring the recipients will be April 16.
To learn more about the Golden Apple Awards, contact Sarah French at sarahfrench@ecpsfound.org or 715-852-3015.