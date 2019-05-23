COMPETITION: Vincent Lien, a Chippewa Falls sophomore, and Michael Sonsalla, an Arcadia junior, were part of a team of construction students at UW-Stout that won a national competition.
The team won the safety division, developing a safety plan for an actual construction project in California, in the Associated Builders and Contractors’ Construction Management Competition in Long Beach, Calif.
• • •
DONATION: Chippewa Valley Foster Care received a large donation of diapers and wipes as a result of money raised from the 2019 Hillcrest Art Show in Chippewa Falls.
“This year’s event was a little different from previous art shows,” said Hillcrest Elementary School art teacher Samantha Plasch. “Instead of adding the funds raised to our classroom budget, we opted to donate them to our community’s foster care program. We are so grateful for the generosity and support we have received. We wanted to pass it along.”
Professionally framed pieces of art made by Hillcrest Elementary students were available for purchase at the art show. A portion of the money collected was given back to the art classroom, and they can allocate these funds wherever they choose.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIP: Tyler Bush of Black River Falls, an electrical and plumbing apprentice, received a $1,500 scholarship from Ascendium Education Group, a non-profit organization that helps students across the country repay federal student loans.
The scholarship money comes from the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program, which helps apprentices purchase tools, clothing and equipment vital to their trades.
• • •
• • •
AWARDS: UW-Eau Claire’s College of Education and Human Sciences recently honored outstanding area educators and professionals who mentor education and human sciences students.
Two Eau Claire teachers received the college’s 2019 Wisconsin Association of Colleges for Teacher Education awards, which are presented annually by WACTE-member institutions to a successful early-career teacher and an exemplary mentor teacher who works with student teachers. Each recipient is awarded $500 from the College of Education and Human Sciences.
Kathy Bareis, an art educator at DeLong Middle School and a longtime cooperating teacher for UW-Eau Claire students, received the WACTE Pre-Service Educator Mentor Award.
Rachel Brettingen, a second-year earth science teacher at Memorial High School, received the WACTE Early Educator Award. The award recognizes the recipient’s positive impact on schools and communities, innovation in designing learning experiences, and advocacy for students.
Three professionals received the college’s Honoring Our Professionals of Excellence Awards. Each recipient got $500 from the College of Education and Human Services.
Erik Belgum, a speech-language pathologist at St. Croix Regional Medical Center in St. Croix Falls, has mentored graduate students in UW-Eau Claire’s communication sciences and disorders program for the past five years.
Anne Doughty, a medical social worker at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and a UW-Eau Claire social work alumna, has used her broad background in her field to guide and enhance the educational experiences of UW-Eau Claire social work interns over the past six years.
Tami Viergutz, a speech-language pathologist and speech-language coordinator for the Eau Claire Area School District, has mentored practicum students in UW-Eau Claire’s communication sciences and disorders program for the past 18 years.
• • •
INDUCTED: Phi Kappa Phi, Chapter 021 at UW-Madison, inducted three area residents into membership at its 99th Phi Kappa Phi Induction Ceremony.
They are John Antonelli of Black River Falls, Megan Reinhardt of Nelson and Madeline Kieren of River Falls.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 at the University of Maine by a group of students who felt a need for an honor society that would recognize excellence across the whole range of academic disciplines.
The UW-Madison chapter of Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1920 and has had a continuous presence on campus ever since.
Each fall invitations are sent to the top 10% of graduate students, the top 10% of seniors and the top 7.5 percent of second semester juniors in each school and college.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Altoona Area Foundation awarded two PARR scholarships for $450 to Emily Studinski and Gabrielle Dahl after they successfully completed their first semesters of college.
Part of the funds were made available by the Koehn Family pass-through fund of the Chippewa County Community Foundation. The rest of the funds were made available by alumni Dan Shay.
• • •
GRANT: David Danzinger of Danzinger Vineyards in Alma has been recommended to receive a $8,790 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) for the project, “Using Micro-Nutrients to Control Shattering of La Crescent Grapes (Cold-Climate).”
The grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program, which is a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration, and education projects.
The program, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, funds projects and conducts outreach designed to improve agricultural systems.