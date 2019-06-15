PRIDE AWARDS: At the end of each semester, Altoona High School gives out Pride Awards to the students who have shown the qualities of achievement and motivation, and a positive attitude.
Each of the teachers chooses a student for their award.
Following are the second semester’s Pride Award recipients and the teachers who selected them:
• Alex Cavazos and K. Anderson.
• Marco Lucchini and D. Boley.
• Zoe Larson and K. Butnick.
• Quinn Lofgren and E. Dressel.
• Sarah Kuenkel and M. Engen.
• Hailie Topper and K. Fruit.
• Blake Loegering and T. Harp.
• Madison Gilmartin and T. Lenz.
• Zach Yates and S. Marczinke.
• Evan Judkins and M. Mitch.
• Elijah Jackson and K. Ostrander.
• Kody Herbert and J. Ranek.
• Abby Hakari and A. Riechers.
• Corrina Hansen and J. Robertson.
• Donny Adrian and D. Schroyer.
• Arionna Patrow and E. Sibilski.
• Dylan Thurman and J. Walker.
• Dariya Onychshenko and K. Youngberg.
• Caden Amidon and J. Baxter.
• Grace Nichols and C. Bresina.
• Ava Amthauer and C. Carlson.
• Colin Watson and E. Emerson.
• C.J. Newton and A. Fairbanks.
• Alex Wood and R. Hailing.
• Shawn Van Blarcom and M. Kruszka.
• Maddie Schroeder and E. Lynnes.
• Sydney Presler and J. McLain.
• Gage Eisold and A. Mussehl.
• Elijah Dillaman and D. Peggs.
• Jayden Salsbury-Ross and K. Ricci.
• Tucker Axelson and R. Riehbrandt.
• Daeja Loew and A. Roloson.
• Noah Huse and J. Setwyn.
• Karly Maurina and E. Upward.
• Alex Severson and L. Weinmeister.
• Iris Adams and J. Richards.
• • •
GRANT: Emily Johnson, who will finish her bachelor’s degree at UW-Stout in human development and family studies in August, received a Program for Continuing Education Grant from PEO International, a philanthropic educational organization for women.
PEO Chapter DX from Menomonie supported Johnson in this competitive grant application process.
• • •
RESEARCH: Two area residents presented undergraduate research recently at UW-Whitewater.
Braeden Michael of Chippewa Falls, who is an undeclared major, presented “Temperature Sensor Programming and Lab Monitoring System.”
McKayla Streit of Eau Claire, who is majoring in chemistry with a biochemistry emphasis, presented “Tadpole Shrimp in an Antibiotic Soup: Are We Creating Monsters?”
From staff reports