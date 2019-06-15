PRIDE AWARDS: At the end of each semester, Altoona High School gives out Pride Awards to the students who have shown the qualities of achievement and motivation, and a positive attitude.

Each of the teachers chooses a student for their award.

Following are the second semester’s Pride Award recipients and the teachers who selected them:

• Alex Cavazos and K. Anderson.

• Marco Lucchini and D. Boley.

• Zoe Larson and K. Butnick.

• Quinn Lofgren and E. Dressel.

• Sarah Kuenkel and M. Engen.

• Hailie Topper and K. Fruit.

• Blake Loegering and T. Harp.

• Madison Gilmartin and T. Lenz.

• Zach Yates and S. Marczinke.

• Evan Judkins and M. Mitch.

• Elijah Jackson and K. Ostrander.

• Kody Herbert and J. Ranek.

• Abby Hakari and A. Riechers.

• Corrina Hansen and J. Robertson.

• Donny Adrian and D. Schroyer.

• Arionna Patrow and E. Sibilski.

• Dylan Thurman and J. Walker.

• Dariya Onychshenko and K. Youngberg.

• Caden Amidon and J. Baxter.

• Grace Nichols and C. Bresina.

• Ava Amthauer and C. Carlson.

• Colin Watson and E. Emerson.

• C.J. Newton and A. Fairbanks.

• Alex Wood and R. Hailing.

• Shawn Van Blarcom and M. Kruszka.

• Maddie Schroeder and E. Lynnes.

• Sydney Presler and J. McLain.

• Gage Eisold and A. Mussehl.

• Elijah Dillaman and D. Peggs.

• Jayden Salsbury-Ross and K. Ricci.

• Tucker Axelson and R. Riehbrandt.

• Daeja Loew and A. Roloson.

• Noah Huse and J. Setwyn.

• Karly Maurina and E. Upward.

• Alex Severson and L. Weinmeister.

• Iris Adams and J. Richards.

GRANT: Emily Johnson, who will finish her bachelor’s degree at UW-Stout in human development and family studies in August, received a Program for Continuing Education Grant from PEO International, a philanthropic educational organization for women.

PEO Chapter DX from Menomonie supported Johnson in this competitive grant application process.

RESEARCH: Two area residents presented undergraduate research recently at UW-Whitewater.

Braeden Michael of Chippewa Falls, who is an undeclared major, presented “Temperature Sensor Programming and Lab Monitoring System.”

McKayla Streit of Eau Claire, who is majoring in chemistry with a biochemistry emphasis, presented “Tadpole Shrimp in an Antibiotic Soup: Are We Creating Monsters?”

