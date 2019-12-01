COMPETITION: Milwaukee School of Engineering students, including Will Berger of Durand, walked away with four trophies at the Associated Schools of Construction Region 3 Conference and Student Competitions in October.
Berger took first place with the school’s Heavy Civil Regional Competition team.
Berger is majoring in civil engineering.
Twelve companies sponsored the four-day event in which students from 20 universities competed for titles in a variety of competitions.
• • •
GRANT: Marquita Davis of Eau Claire has been awarded a $700 Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Chapter BE of Eau Claire is the sponsoring chapter.
Davis will finish a master’s degree in public health in May from Capella University in Minneapolis.
P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization that supports the education of women through scholarships, grants and loans.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Three area residents received scholarships for the 2019-20 school year from Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its academic units.
• Alexandra Favilla of Houlton, who is studying animal science, received the Portia A. Goke Scholarship in Memory of Alvin W. Goke.
• Rosa Rarick of Loyal, who is studying dairy science, received the Thorvald J. Andersen Scholarship and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation.
• Brooklyn Henderson of Menomonie, who is studying biology, received the F.W. Schiele Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship.
