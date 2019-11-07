GIVE A KID A BOOK: Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., are beginning their drive for “Give a Kid a Book.”
The Friends will be purchasing books for the Spirit of Christmas but welcome additional donations of books or money from which to buy books throughout November.
The project’s goal is that every child from newborn to teen receives a book in their Spirit of Christmas presents.
The books may be put in the wagon near the Information Desk at the library until Nov. 20.
Money or checks issued to the Friends of the Library may also be given to the library employee at the Reference Desk.
The Friends will then use the money to buy additional books.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Genealogical Research Society of Eau Claire will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Carson Park.
A short business meeting will be followed with a show and tell program. Bring your stories, successes or failures, heirlooms or photos and join Dotty Carpenter in her story about her family farms, including the Bullis farm.
The meeting is open to the public.
Genealogy help is available from 9 to 10 a.m. in the museum library.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 715-874-6678 or visit grsec.org.
• • •
SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is hosting two classes in November:
• Drop In and Let’s Talk, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday: Free, confidential chat with a dementia care specialist for a memory screen or information, recommendations and support on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, caring for a loved one and brain health. Class is free.
• Navigating Windows 10, 9:30 to 11:30 Wednesdays and Fridays, Nov. 13-22: Learn all the new features in Windows 10. See the differences from Windows 8. Bring your laptop with charged batteries. Class fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
• • •
FIRST AMENDMENT: UW-River Falls will host a public discussion and forum Wednesday on the role of the First Amendment in school and society at the Riverview Ballroom in the University Center.
A social with refreshments begins at 5 p.m.
Michael Hume, a freelance writer, singer and songwriter, will read and perform at 5:30 p.m.
Presentations and a public discussion begins at 6 p.m. The keynote speaker is Julie Underwood, professor of education, law, policy and practice at UW-Madison.
Discussion topics will include academic freedom, hate speech and censorship, role of culture and community standards in promoting values, and character education, especially as these apply to the rights and responsibilities of beginning teachers.
Hume is the author of “The 95th Christmas,” a story about finding the alternative to holiday commercialism.
Underwood is a nationally recognized authority on school law and is the former dean of the UW-Madison School of Education.
Several other educators will serve as panelists.
The forum is supported by a grant from the Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation.
• • •
COLLEGE PLANNING: Planning for college doesn’t have to be intimidating.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., is hosting “Planning for College: A Financial Strategies Workshop” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level.
Financial advisors Sara Cramer and Mike Kauls will share tips to make college more affordable.
This presentation includes strategies on how parents of high school students can help provide education resources while preserving their retirement savings, guide students toward making smart college selection decisions and start students on the right foot by teaching wise money habits early and balancing the weight of educational debt.
This program is co-sponsored by Thrivent Financial.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
From staff reports