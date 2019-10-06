BOOK DRIVE: Throughout October, Security Financial Bank will be collecting new and gently-used children's books to donate to Hope Gospel Mission's new facility for women and children.
The "Bank Some Books" campaign asks the public to drop off their children's books to their area Security Financial Bank location.
For every book that is donated, the bank will donate $1 to Hope Gospel Mission, up to $5,000.
Children's books can be dropped off at any of the following Security Financial Bank locations: 1401 Main St., Bloomer; 212 W. Prospect St., Durand; 4217 Southtowne Drive, Eau Claire; 200 W. Miner Ave., Ladysmith; and 1561 Commerce Court, River Falls.
• • •
SEEDLINGS TO SHADE TREES: The Community Foundation of Chippewa County is hosting a "Seedlings to Shade Trees Social, the 2018-2019 Story" from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
The event will recognize and honor those who made an investment in the future of Chippewa County.
RSVP by Friday by calling 715-723-8125.
• • •
WINNER DINNER: The fourth annual Winner Dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Great Hall at UW-Stout, 302 Tenth Ave. East, Menomonie.
The event features food, silent auction and the chance to get to know the Boys & Girls Club members.
Tickets are $60 per person. Tables of eight, which include two seats reserved for club members, are available for $400.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Boys & Girls Club, 615 24th Ave. West, Menomonie, or online at cvclubs.org.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Club-Menomonie Center.
For more information, call the Menomonie Center at 715-233-2540 or visit cvclubs.org.
• • •
SCRAP METAL DRIVE: The Altoona Area Foundation is holding a scrap metal drive through Friday, Oct. 18.
Items such as washers, dryers, lawn mowers, bicycles, cars and other scrap metal can be donated at The Shed, 1519 Mayer Road, Altoona.
Computers, computer accessories, televisions and items with Freon will not be accepted.
For questions or more information, call Ed at 715-210-1634.
• • •
JOY DAY: Triniteam Caregivers' Joy Day will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Bloomer Civic Center, 2121 Duncan Road, Bloomer.
Joy Day provides entertainment, bingo and a light snack for the elderly and disabled.
For more information, call Kim at 715-858-9803.
• • •
DUNN COUNTY TOUR: Scenic and historic southern Dunn County is the setting for a coach tour Oct. 19 led by local historian Bruce Gardow, a volunteer with the Dunn County Historical Society.
Participants will travel to many sites including Downsville, home of a Knapp-Stout lumber mill and nearby sandstone quarries; Rumsey's Landing, which served the wheat farms surrounding Fall City; Caryville, where a ferry crossed the Chippewa River until 1964; and Tyrone, where plans to build a nuclear power plant were thwarted in the late 1970s.
The tour will dip into Durand in Pepin County, which was part of Dunn County until 1858, and wind up in the Dunnville area, once the county seat and home to the last stop upriver for the Knapp-Stout steamboats.
Nearby is Caddie Woodlawn Historical Park, where participants can tour the home of a pioneer family that inspired the 1935 Newberry Award-winning children's book Caddie Woodlawn by Carol Ryrie Brink.
The three-hour tour will depart from the Rassbach Musum in Menomonie's Wakanda Park at 9 a.m.
Cost of the tour is $30 per seat, $25 for Dunn County Historical Society members.
Advance registrations can be made at the museum or with credit card by phone at 715-232-8685.
Seating is limited to 60 participants.
• • •
GAMES AND SONG: Learn Norwegian and have fun during the Games and Song event at the Ager Museum, 514 W. Madison St.
The event will run from 10 to 11 a.m. on five Mondays from Nov. 4 to Dec. 2.
The cost is $40 for 2019 members of the Ager Association and $45 for nonmembers.
Use the registration form at agerhouse.org.
• • •
MITCHELL AWARD: Cadet Jonathan Solberg, 16, and Cadet 2nd Lt. Cailey Stolt, both members of the Wisconsin Civil Air Patrol's Wisconsin Wing's Eau Claire Composite Squadron, have received the General Billy Mitchell Award
Solberg was also promoted to cadet second lieutenant.
The award is earned after completing the first eight promotion achievements of the cadet program and passing a 100-question written exam covering leadership theory and aerospace topics.
Earning this achievement places a cadet in the top 15% of about 25,000 cadets nationwide.
Solberg has been a Civil Air Patrol cadet for more than two years. He received the squadron's Espirit De Corps Award in 2017, his first year as a cadet.
At North High School, Solberg participates in band and is a member of the Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony. He has a 3.86 GPA and received the Civil Air Patrol's recognition for academic excellence.
Stolt has been a Civil Air Patrol member for two years. Last summer she attended the Wisconsin Cadet Academy at Volk Field for her third year of encampment training.
Stolt received the squadron's Air Force Association Award to Outstanding CAP Cadets in 2018.
Stolt is a violinist with the Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony.
At North High School, Stolt participates in orchestra, swimming and student council. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking advanced courses as a freshman.
From staff reports