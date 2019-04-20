POPPY SALE: The American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 77 of Chippewa Falls will hold its annual poppy distribution at Gordy’s in Chippewa Falls, Gordy’s at Lake Wissota and Lake Hallie Walmart.
The poppy distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
Holiday Vacations has donated to this fundraiser.
Proceeds support veterans with unmet needs.
• • •
GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogy Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the History Center, 123 Allen St., Chippewa Falls.
The speaker will be Jackie Boos, tourism director for the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Boos will talk about the connection between traveling and finding family tree information and what it means to the community.
The meeting is open to the public.
Research assistance is available before and after the meeting.
• • •
MEDIEVAL WOMEN: Luke Kramer will discuss the role of women in ancient and medieval warfare at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Castlerock Museum in Alma.
The presentation will focus on specific historical accounts of individual women such as Queen Boudica, Joan of Arc and Matilda of Tuscany.
Kramer is a museum volunteer and member of the Wisconsin Historical Fencing Association. He has had a lifelong interest in ancient and medieval history.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students.
Seating is limited. Reservations are not required but appreciated.
For more details, contact the museum by phone at 608-685-4231 or by email at info@castlerockmuseum.com.
• • •
FILL THE BOOT: Fifteen firefighters from Menomonie Fire Department Local 1697 will hit the streets of downtown Menomonie with boots in hand from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 3, to ask pedestrians, motorists, visitors and other passersby to make a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
As part of the Fill the Boot fundraising campaign, firefighters will be collecting money at Broadway Street South and Fourth Avenue West, Crescent Street and Main Street East, and near Walmart on Cedar Falls Road.
• • •
EARLY LEARNING CONFERENCE: The fifth annual Early Learning Conference is Saturday, May 4, at The Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
The full-day event is presented by Western Dairyland’s Child Care Partnership and features morning and afternoon sessions led by Diane Craft, professor of physical education at the State University of New York-Cortland.
Child care providers, teachers, parents, Head Start staff, 4K coordinators and early childhood education students could benefit from attending this conference.
Craft has co-authored four books on developmentally appropriate, inclusive physical activity for young children and has given more than 240 presentations, workshops and keynote speeches on pre-school physical activities.
Registration is $75 per person and lunch is included.
Register online at Child CarePartnership.org, by phone at 715-836-1700 or in person at the Western Dairyland office at 418 Wisconsin St.