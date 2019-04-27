PARK CLEANUP: “Join Hands Day” is from 9 a.m. to noon today at Irvine Park, 125 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Participants will help clean up the park after meeting at its main pavilion.
Lunch and T-shirts will be provided at no cost.
Call 715-723-9089 for more information.
• • •
SHREDDING EVENTS: Royal Credit Union is offering several shredding events at its offices in May and June.
Shred events are free and open to both credit union members and the general public.
RCU is partnering with ShredAway and Eco Shred, document management and destruction companies that will destroy all documents.
Acceptable items to shred include personal records, bills, receipts, books, bound paper, brochures, envelopes, file folders, CDs, and floppy media.
People are asked to limit items to two file-size boxes.
Following are RCU’s spring shredding events and locations:
• New Richmond, Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m. to noon, 355 S. Knowles Ave.
• Chippewa Falls, Tuesday, May 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 1031 Woodward Ave.
• Eau Claire, Saturday, May 11, 7:30 to 9 a.m., 2415 Jodi Drive.
• Menomonie, Tuesday, May 14, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 2615 Hils Court.
• Hudson, Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to noon, 2501 Hanley Road.
• • •
LOOKING FOR SINGERS: The Dunn County Barbershoppers invite all male singers to join the “Summer Church Chorus” in singing spiritual and gospel music in four-part harmony at Chippewa Valley churches on June 9, July 14 and Aug. 11.
The first of five rehearsals is 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 7 at Colfax Lutheran Church, 600 Balsam St., Colfax.
For more information, call 715-944-9080 or send an email to Pat Mulheron at pmulheron@ nelson-tel.net.
• • •
GOLDEN RULE STUDENTS: Chippewa Falls High School student Alyssa Potts and McDonell High School student Marilyn Newton were recently honored as “Golden Rule Students” by the Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club.
In honor of their recognition, the club donated $50 to the charities of the students’ choice.
Potts, daughter of Lori and Mark Potts, and Newton, daughter of Jeff and Lynn Newton, both selected Fierce Freedom as their charity.
Throughout the school year, the Kiwanis Club chooses seniors from the two Chippewa Falls high schools, nominated by the respective schools’ teachers, using specific criteria including, among others:
• Respect for all nationalities, race, ages and gender.
• Would be willing to stand up for the rights of others.
• Active in doing community service.
• Being goal-oriented.
• Taking responsibility for one’s own actions.
The Chippewa Falls Kiwanis Club meets at noon Wednesdays at Avalon Hotel & Conference Center, 1009 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls.
For more information about the club, visit www.chippewafallskiwanis.org.
• • •
CVTC AWARDS: A Menomonie businessman who grew his beer distributorship into a national leader, two local farm implement dealers and a young IT professional were among the honorees when the Chippewa Valley Technical College Alumni Association recently held its annual Spring Gala.
Terry Giertz, now retired as the CEO of Bill’s Distributing in Menomonie, was named the 2019 Distinguished Alumnus Award winner.
Erin Garney, a network systems shift manager at WIN in Eau Claire, was named the Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award winner.
And Value Implement and Tractor Central were honored as the 2019 Proven Business Partners for their support of CVTC agriculture programs.
Giertz, a 1971 graduate of CVTC’s marketing program, joined the beer distributorship business his father was giving up in the late 1970s. As the company leader, he grew the business from 70,000 cases a year to millions of cases today. The company built a new distribution center in 2008.
Garney, a 2013 IT-Network Specialist graduate, was hired at WIN before she finished the program. She started as a network management center technician, then earned promotions to network systems administrator and network systems shift manager.
Value Implement, which offers Case IH as its major line of farm and turf equipment, opened its first stores in Arcadia and Osseo in 1992 and has since added locations in Menomonie and Baldwin.
Founded in 2009, Tractor Central is a 10-store organization with its major line of products being John Deere equipment.
From staff reports