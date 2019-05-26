SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding five classes in June:
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare Supplement insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
• Line Dance Practice, noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 and 20: Have you wanted to join the Thursday morning line dancers but were not sure you are experienced enough? Join this class as they practice the dances taught in the Beginning Line Dance Class. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
• Make Your Own Magic Hat, 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11: Learn fun ways and tricks to use cognitive and behavioral principles to improve your life, your relationships and just be happier. Class is free.
• Healthy Body, Healthy Brain, 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12: Learn ways to increase the health of your body and brain through spiritual, physical, emotional and mental supports. Class is free.
• ABCD’s of Medicare, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12: This class provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital, Part B-Medical, Part C-Medicare Advantage, and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: The Eau Claire Noon Kiwanis Club awarded $500 scholarships to two members of the Memorial High School Key Club.
Mary Obias held leadership roles as a vice president for three years and president her senior year in Key Club at Memorial High School.
Obias will be attending UW-Eau Claire this fall in hopes of pursuing nursing and continue her tennis career as a Blugold.
Montana Garcia is a senior graduating from Memorial High School and will be attending Creighton University in the fall. She will be majoring in secondary education with an emphasis in psychology.
Garcia is involved in volunteering, running with her cross country team and actively participating in her church.
• • •
AWARD: Betty Johnson received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for May at UW-Stout.
Johnson, of Wheeler, works in Custodial Services at Heritage Hall. She has been employed at UW-Stout for more than 10 years.
Johnson received a certificate of recognition, UW-Stout travel mug and UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 13th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
• • •
AWARD: Dallas Wuethrich, former president of Grassland Dairy Products of Greenwood, was named the 2019 Wisconsin Distinguished Agriculturalist by the UW-River Falls College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Wuethrich is a third-generation butter maker, following his father into the business started by his grandfather in 1904.
He became president in 1975, growing the small rural butter manufacturer into an industry-leading dairy processing company supplying products worldwide.
One-third of all the butter sold in the U.S. is produced by Grassland.
The Wisconsin Distinguished Agriculturalist Award at UW-River Falls was established in 1970 to recognize individuals who have provided leadership, service and other contributions to the broader agricultural community.
• • •
EMT ACADEMY: High school students from Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, Independence and Osseo-Fairchild completed the first EMT Academy held at Western Technical College’s Independence location.
Upon successful completion of the program, students earned the Emergency Medical Technician-Basic technical diploma.
The following students completed the academy:
• Arcadia High School: Jaylen Glenzinski, Charlie Halvorsen, Brooke Pronschinske.
• Blair-Taylor High School: Layla Syverson, Danyelle Waldera, Isaac Wilks, Kylah Frederixon, Preston Guttenberg.
• Independence High School: Carter Koval, Lynnsey Tuschner, Melanie Ovalle, Nevaeh Scow, Geri Fredickson.
• Osseo-Fairchild High School: Ivy Kurth.
• • •
HONORED: Four area residents were honored at Winona State University’s Spring 2019 Evening of Distinction ceremony.
The event recognized graduating members of the Class of 2019 that were selected by faculty in their respective majors as outstanding students.
The area honorees were Sydney Pecha of Bloomer, an elementary education and Spanish major in the College of Education; Ashley Payne of Prescott, a communication studies major in the College of Liberal Arts; Alexandria Van Gilder of Rice Lake, a nursing major in the College of Science & Engineering; and Carlton Folz of Eau Claire, a geoscience major in the College of Science & Engineering.
• • •
AWARD: Larry Baumann, professor of animal science at UW-River Falls, received the 2019 Outstanding Faculty Award at the 53rd Annual Scholarship and Awards Banquet hosted by the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
The honor is the highest award bestowed upon a faculty member in the college. Recipients are nominated and selected by their peers in the college.
In their letter of nomination, Baumann’s departmental colleagues highlighted his devotion to the UW-River Falls laboratory farms, to helping students learn and to his colleagues.
Baumann is a 1974 graduate of UW-River Falls. He earned his doctor of veterinary medicine at Purdue University and his doctor of theriogenology from the University of Minnesota.
Baumann was honored with the Second Mile Award by the Wisconsin Association of County Agricultural Agents in 2010 and in 2006 he was named the Wisconsin Veterinarian of the Year by the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association.
• • •
COMMISSIONED: Two area residents and members of the Northwoods Battalion, which covers ROTC programs at UW-Stevens Point, UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout, were commissioned this spring.
Upon successful completion of the Army ROTC program and graduation from college, cadets receive a commission as a second lieutenant in the Army, Army Reserve or Army National Guard.
Luke Peters of Somerset, a business administration major at UW-River Falls, is assigned to the Minnesota National Guard signal corps.
Andrew Johnson of Ellsworth, a wildlife ecology management and Spanish major at UW-Stevens Point, is assigned to the National Guard Corps of Engineers.
Each year the battalion trains about 200 cadets across all academic levels and produces an average of 22 lieutenants.
• • •
AWARD: A Menomonie resident was one of several senior students recognized at Saint Mary’s University’s Honors Convocation in Winona, Minn.
John Zweber, son of Duane and Mary Zweber, received the Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence.
Zweber is a philosophy major.
• • •
AWARD: Cory Mitchell, a collection development librarian, received the University Library’s Barnard Outstanding Service Award at UW-Stout.
The award goes annually to a library employee for exceptional accomplishments in serving the information needs of students, faculty and staff.
Mitchell lives in Hudson and is a native of New Richmond.
• • •
AWARD: Volunteer Nancy Sowls has received the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library’s Distinguished Service Award, which honors generosity of time and spirit and extraordinary contributions to a library-related issue.
Sowls has been a library volunteer for nearly a decade. Her service began when she volunteered to “adopt a shelf.”
Sowls has gone on to be a leader in the Friends of the Library organization. She has been chairwoman of the Give-A-Kid-A-Book Committee for the past three years, initiated and fostered partnerships with other community organizations to support the fundraising potential of the Friends of the Library Book Sales, and put unsold books into the hands of people in need.
Previous recipients of the Distinguished Service Award are Cleo Powers, Robert Fraser, Emily Moore, Mary Jurmain, Joan Schnagl, Mildred Larson, Katherine Schneider, Susan Bruce, Grace Rich, Karen Peters and Karen Overhulser.
