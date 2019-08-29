SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., will hold eight classes in September:
• Line Dance Practice, noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5-25: Have you wanted to join the Thursday morning line dancers but not sure if you are experienced enough? Join this group as they practice the dances taught in the Beginning Line Dance Class. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
• Medicare Basics, 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5: You have important decisions to make when you become eligible for Medicare. The goal of this class is to help you understand your options and feel confident about choosing coverage based on your needs when you first enroll and every year after that. Class is free.
• Drop In and Let’s Talk, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9: Have a confidential chat with a dementia care specialist for a memory screen or information, recommendations and support on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, caring for a loved one and brain health. Class is free.
• ABCDs of Medicare, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: The class provides a foundational understanding of the four elements of Medicare: Part A-Hospital, Part B-Medical, Part C-Medicare Advantage, and Part D-Prescription. Information will be provided on initial enrollment and additional enrollment periods pertaining to Part C options. Class is free.
• AARP Smart Driver Course, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10: The AARP Driver Safety Program exists to help older drivers update their knowledge and skills, prevent traffic crashes and violations, and maintain mobility and independence. It is a classroom refresher, which covers age-related physical changes, declining perceptual skills, rules of the road, local driving problems, and license renewal requirements. Graduates may receive discounts on auto insurance premiums. Class fee is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members.
• Tai Chi 8 Form Class, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 1-Oct. 1: Tai Chi provides many of the physical benefits of other types of exercise including strength, flexibility and balance. This low impact exercise requires mental focus, provides regular, deep breathing and its slow flowing movements make it a good stress reliever. This class is meant for people with little or no experience with Tai Chi. Class fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• Mah Jongg Class, 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, 12 and 17: This class will introduce you to this mind-stimulating game that uses Chinese symbols. Class fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.
• Financial Coffee Club, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 11 and 18: Bring your financial questions and have a cup of coffee with Kylee Zalewski of Edward Jones.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
GUN SHOW: The Indianhead Firearms Gun Show will be Sept. 13-15 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15.
About 125 tables of exhibitors will be featured in Building C.
Admission is $5.
For more information, call Kenny Packer at 715-828-2867.