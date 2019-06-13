COOKING DEMONSTRATION: The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 N. Stone St., Augusta, presents “Rollin’ Local: Using Fresh, Local and Seasonal Ingredients to Make Delicious Food” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.
Join local chef Carrie Amo for a cooking demonstration with free samples to taste, and discover the flavor obtained by using local, seasonal produce.
Amo will prepare several items to sample.
The free program is suitable for all ages and sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Amo recently returned to the area after a few years in Houston. She currently works full time at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, and also spends time building her own busines, The Wandering Culinarian, providing personal chef services and education.
For more information, call the library at 715-286-2070 or send an email to aulib@augustalibrary.org.
• • •
FOOD PANTRIES: Stepping Stones of Dunn County and Feed My People Food Bank have added two new locations for twice-monthly mobile food pantries for people in rural Dunn County who have limited access to food pantries in their areas.
Starting June 27, pop-up pantries will be offered on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the following times and locations:
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St., Downsville.
• 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Viking Bowl, N8590 Highway 40, Colfax.
Pop-up pantries are already available on the first and third Thursday of each month at:
• 11:30 to 12:30 p.m., Sand Creek Arts Building, E9311 Highway I.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Ridgeland Community Center, 200 Diamond St.
Patrons are asked to bring their own bags or boxes.
For more information, send an email to Kris Pawlowski at foodpantry@steppingstonesdc.org.
• • •
INDUCTED: Wheaton College student Taylor Buldra of Hudson has been inducted into the PSI CHI: The International Honor Society for Psychology.
This honor was announced by the psychology department at Wheaton College’s Honors Convocation ceremony.
PSI CHI is the international honor society in psychology which membership encourages excellence in high academic achievement and advances the science of psychology.
