CIVIL WAR EXHIBIT: The public is invited to attend a fun and educational grand opening of the exhibit “Civil War & the Midwest” at The Highground Museum at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
The grand opening will feature Ward Zischke, the command historian for the 88th Regional Support Command, who will be portraying a Union soldier and discuss many aspects of the Civil War and answer questions. The Neillsville Area Players will also be supporting this grand opening with members in period dress.
The exhibit includes an overview of the Civil War with an emphasis on the Iron Brigade of the West, which included several units from Wisconsin.
Upham Mansion in Marshfield loaned several artifacts to be included in the exhibit from their collection of Governor William H. Upham Civil War items.
Zischke has loaned The Highground the use of many replica items representing what everyday life was like for the Union Civil War soldier, along with his collection of battle maps and books.
John Dudkiewicz, of the Company B 2nd Wisconsin Civil War Re-enactment Unit loaned the use of a replica Iron Brigade uniform, including the famous Black Hat.
The exhibit will only be on display until Oct. 30.
For more information, visit thehighground.us, call 715-743-4224, or email museum@thehighground.us.
• • •
RETIRED TEACHERS: The Eau Claire Area Retired Educators Association will hold a brunch meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Chapel Heights Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave.
The speaker will be Ron Martin, president of the Wisconsin Education Association.
Cost of the brunch is $10.
All retirees who are members of the WRS are welcome.
Please RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 3, to Kathy at keberkey0@centurytel.net or by phone at 715-878-4848.
• • •
FIRST JOBS 101: The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is offering a new workshop for youth that is designed to help them secure employment.
First Jobs 101 will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Youth Development Center at the Eau Claire YMCA, 700 Graham Ave.
The cost is $30 for YMCA members and $45 for nonmembers.
Class participants will learn where to look for opportunities, how to fill out an application or craft a resume, how to set an appropriate pay rate and interview tips for landing a job.
“This new class is geared toward young people with all sorts of employment goals,” said Jen Zwicky, YMCA youth development director.
“Whether someone is looking for a job at a restaurant or store, or looking to start their own dog-walking or baby-sitting business, we want them to have the resources they need to be confident and successful,” she said.
The YMCA plans to offer this program again next spring.
For more information, visit eauclaireymca.org or send an email to jen.zwicky@eauclaireymca.org.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Chippewa Valley Technical College students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
Following are some of the area students who received scholarships:
• Eau Claire: Airreon Perkins, 3M Map Scholarship, Fred Brechlin Electromechanical Endowment Scholarship, IBEW Local 953-Automation Engineering Technology Scholarship.
Brooke Thornock, CVTC Education Association Scholarship.
Kristan Bowman, Audrey Dernbach Memorial Nursing Endowment Scholarship.
Mary Tubbs Beaudette, Bob Houser-Northwestern Mutual Financial Network Endowed Scholarship.
Elizabeth Lato, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship.
Rodgers Matheka, 3M Map Scholarship.
Talia Major, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship.
Muaj Kue, Chippewa Valley Sports Car Club-The Doug Christensen Memorial Scholarship.
Alicia Nedland, Concrete Reinforcing Steel Institute-Viking Chapter Scholarship, Harris Rebar Architectural Structural Design Scholarship.
Marina Moersch, Adult Education Services (AES) Scholarship, CVTC Adult Opportunity Endowment Scholarship.
Madisyn Kephart, Ardis N. McAfee Scholarship.
From staff reports