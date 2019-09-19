FLAPJACK FEED: The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire’s annual Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial High School Cafeteria.
The all-you-can-eat menu includes pancakes, sausages, applesauce, bananas, orange juice, coffee, and milk.
In celebration of 100 years as a Kiwanis club, Culver’s frozen custard will be served as well.
Carry-outs are available.
In collaboration with the Clear Water Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire, a silent auction will be conducted at the event.
Tickets are available from Kiwanis members, affiliated youth clubs and Festival Foods stores.
Advanced sale tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for children under age 12. Prices at the door are $8 for adults and $5 for children.
• • •
VETERANS REUNION: An informal gathering of Korean War veterans and supporters will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville.
Veterans will be able to meet fellow Korean War veterans in a casual setting.
Please RSVP for this event by contacting Theresa at The Highground at 715-743-4224 or by email at museum@thehighground.us.
Appetizers will be served.
• • •
LEGION MEETING: Fall Creek American Legion Post 376 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Fall Creek Village Hall.
Light lunch will be served following the meeting.
All veterans are welcome.
For more information, call 715-877-2832.
• • •
MEN AND ECOLOGY: “Men, Masculinities, and Earth,” presented by scholar Paul Pule of Chalmers University in Sweden, will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in 222 North Hall at UW-River Falls.
The discussion will be based off Pule’s research from the book “Ecological Masculinities” by Pule and Martin Hultman.
The discussion will focus on redefining masculine socializations in support of all planetary life.
Refreshments will be provided.
The presentation is sponsored by UW-River Falls’ Sustainability Faculty Fellows.
For more information, send an email to greta.gaard@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4195.
• • •
PANCAKE FUNDRAISER: A K9 Pancake FUNdraiser will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Augusta High School Cafeteria.
The cost is $6 for pancakes and sausage or biscuits and gravy. Beverage is included.
The event will also be an opportunity to meet and have photos taken with Paisley, the Augusta School District’s new therapy dog.
Baskets to raffle off for the event may be dropped off at the Augusta Police Department.
All proceeds benefit the Augusta K9 program.
• • •
ESSAY CONTEST: The Mahmoud S. Taman Foundation is holding its annual essay contest for Chippewa Valley high school students.
In keeping with the foundation’s mission to embrace a more racially and ethnically diverse and inclusive environment in the Chippewa Valley, the theme of the contest is “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.”
First- and second-place winners in each of the following high schools will receive $300 and $200: Chippewa Falls, McDonell, Memorial, North, Regis and Altoona.
Entries from students not associated with these schools, including home school students and students from other local high schools, will be considered in their own pool for awards.
Contest details are online at mstamanfoundation.org. Questions can be sent by email to MSTamanFoundation@gmail.com.
Essay deadline is Nov. 1.
