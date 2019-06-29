QUILT SHOW: The Stitching Sisters Quilt Guild will host their 14th annual quilt show, “Liberty Quilt Fest,” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7, at The Center, 711 First St., Chetek.
Admission is $3.
The show features more than 100 new quilts and the annual Quilter’s Challenge.
The show will also have a quilter’s boutique, gently used books, patterns, tools and notions, along with scrap bags of fabric and quilted items available for purchase.
A free shuttle bus from Chetek High School is available to the quilt show and other Liberty Fest events.
• • •
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Chippewa Falls Public Library will hold their annual summer book sale at the library at 105 W. Central St. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13.
Fill a bag sale on the second day of the sale: $5 for the first bag, $3 for the second bag and $1 for additional bags.
Donations of newer, gently-used books are welcome and appreciated up until the time of the sale.
The sale is open to the public and no registration is required.
• • •
QUILT SHOW: Hay River Quilters’ 22nd annual quilt show, “Quilts Along the River: Pieces of Us,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the Prairie Farm American Legion Hall.
The event is being held in conjunction with Prairie Farm Dairy Days.
Frequent bed-turning shows will be held each day.
Admission is $2, with proceeds going to support the Prairie Farm-Ridgeland Food Pantry.
Raffle tickets will be available at the door. Prizes include a queen-size quilt, a barn quilt and a quilted purse. Drawings will be held at 2 p.m. on July 14. Winners need not be present.
From staff reports