SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding four classes in August:
• Memory Screens, Dementia, Brain Health...Oh My!, 9 a.m. Monday: Join a dementia care specialist to chat about topics above the neck and learn about drop-in hours beginning in September. Class is free.
• Monarchs and Milkweed 101, 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday: Discover how easy it is to raise Monarch butterflies with simple, inexpensive supplies and milkweed leaves. Be prepared for a lot of fun in this informative and energetic presentation. Class is free.
• Brain Basics and Dementia Specifics, 1 p.m. Wednesday: Gain a better understanding of the ABCs of dementia. What is it? Why does it happen and to whom? Can it be prevented? A great opportunity to ask questions and learn about a disease that affects more and more people every day. Class is free.
• Grandparents, Grandkids, Good Deeds and a Great Time, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16: Bowls will be decorated and given back to Feed My People Food Bank to be used as part of the community support for the Empty Bowl fundraiser in 2020. Bring $1 per person to defray the cost of the painting materials so all the money raised can go to feed hungry people. Must be registered to attend.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
SCHOOL SUPPLIES: A free back to school giveaway will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Valley Vineyard Church, 910 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls.
Items include backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, school photos, clothes and shoes.
Lunch will be served.
For more information, call Michael Houle at 715-861-3523.
From staff reports