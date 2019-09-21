GENEALOGY: The Chippewa County Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the historical and genealogical building at 123 Allen St. in Chippewa Falls.
Mary Klawiter and Cindy Greening will talk about publishing Klawiter’s family history. Learn the procedures they used.
The meeting is open to the public.
• • •
AWARD: Rebekah Dix of Baldwin, an economics and mathematics major, is one of 20 UW-Madison students who won Academic Excellence Awards of $1,000 each.
The awards are given to undergraduate students who best demonstrated excellence by completing a project through independent study.
A grant from the University Book Store supports the awards.
• • •
RECOGNIZED: Two area residents were among 300 Carleton College students who were recognized at the Northfield, Minn., college’s 2019 Honors Convocation.
Eric McGregor of Ellsworth was recognized for his membership in the Sigma Xi scientific honor society.
Adam Nijhawan of Eau Claire was recognized for the Finholt Prize, Honors in Music Performance, Jerry Mohrig Prize in Chemistry and membership in the Sigma Xi scientific research honor society.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Three area first-year students have earned the Stout Scholars award for the fall at UW-Stout.
They are Nate Bechel of Elk Mound, who plans to major in engineering technology, and Nathan Thompson of Woodville, who is majoring in applied science.
The Stout Scholars Scholarship is $5,000, renewable for up to four years, or a maximum of $20,000 for each student.
• • •
JOINED: Hannah Pecha, an exercise and sport science major from Eau Claire, is one of 25 Coastal Carolina University students to join the national honor fraternity, Phi Sigma Pi.
Phi Sigma Pi is a gender-inclusive organization dedicated to promoting lifelong learning, inspiring members to lead and cultivating lasting fraternal bonds.
Members have the goal of improving humanity through scholarship, leadership and fellowship.
• • •
PROMOTIONS: The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has approved promotions and tenure recommendations for 29 UW-Stout faculty members effective for the 2019-20 school year:
Promoted to professor
• Alex DeArmond, design.
• Thomas Hollenback, art and art history.
• Amitava Karmaker, mathematics, statistics and computer science.
• Matthew Kuchta, chemistry and physics.
• Joan Navarre, English and philosophy.
• Nels Paulson, social science.
• Shelley Pecha, design.
• Thomas Pearson, social science.
• Christine Peterson, school counseling, school psychology and special education.
• Matthew Ray, chemistry and physics.
• Kimberly Zagorski, social science.
Promoted to associate professor
• Ahmet Turkmen, engineering and technology.
Tenure
• Kenan Baltaci, engineering and technology.
• Erik Evensen, design.
• Emily Hines, teaching, learning and leadership.
• Mary LaRue, kinesiology and health.
• Chelsea Lovejoy, psychology.
• Michael Mensink, psychology.
• Jill Paetzold, business.
• Sapna Thapa, teaching, learning and leadership.
Promoted to associate professor with tenure
• Shaun Dudek, communication technologies.
• Vadim Gershman, design.
• Monika Herrmann, engineering and technology.
• Jerry Hui, communication studies, global languages and performing arts.
• Craig Moore, business.
• Kelly O’Brien, art and art history.
• Jennifer Reinke, human development and family studies.
• Jennifer Sansfacon, communication studies, global languages and performing arts.
• Matthew Simoneau, teaching, learning and leadership.
In fall 2018, UW-Stout had 271 faculty members.
