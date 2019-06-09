VOLKSWAGEN EVENT: The Chippewa Valley Volkswagen Club’s 21st annual Volkswagen Show, Swap, Campout and Cruise will be Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Park, 4858 Porterville Road.
Friday’s cruise of Volkswagens will depart Pioneer Park at 7 p.m. and include a tour through Carson Park.
On Saturday, the Volkswagen Show & Swap will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome with a $2 donation to Joshua’s Camp, a free camp that serves families with a child being treated for cancer or out of treatment for less than three years.
Attendees are welcome to bid on the diverse collection of silent auction items. All proceeds from the auction will go to Joshua’s Camp.
Registration details are available at theCVVC.com.
For more information, send an email to ChippewaValley VolkswagenClub@gmail.com or call Mike Des Forge at 715-894-0059.
• • •
AWARD: Selena Buckli of Chippewa Falls, a senior at Liberty Christian School in Chippewa Falls, was presented with an engraved bronze medallion to recognize her selection as a Distinguished Finalist for Wisconsin in the 2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
Buckli volunteers her time by working with children with special needs to participate in show choir and several sports including track and field, bowling and basketball.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals, represent the United States’ largest youth recognition program based exclusively on volunteer community service.
All middle and high schools in the U.S., along with all Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light’s HandsOn Network, were eligible to select a student or member for a local Prudential Spirit of Community Award.
Two state honorees, one middle and one high school student, plus a select number of Distinguished Finalists from each state and the District of Columbia were selected based on criteria such as personal initiative, effort, impact and personal growth.
• • •
AWARDS: The Menomonie Market Food Co-op’s Fund our Foodshed Grant Program has given its 2019 Fund our Foodshed Awards to three area farms: Rising Sun Farm and Orchard in River Falls, Winnowburrow Farm in Colfax and Racing Heart Farm in Colfax.
The program furthers the co-op’s mission of creating a thriving and healthy foodshed by supporting the growth of regional farming, food processing and product development in the Chippewa Valley.
• • •
SCHOLARSHIPS: Loyal High School graduates Zachary Zimmerman, Hannah Peroshek, Sydney Schultz and Alexis Schreiner received the 2019 Draper Hills Scholarship Awards.
These awards are given to graduates of Loyal High School who have maximized their talents in their high school years.
Leadership, academic achievement and extracurricular involvement are integral to receiving the awards.
The Draper Hills Scholarship was established in memory of both the Draper and Hills families from Loyal. The scholarship fund is held at the Eau Claire Community Foundation.
Zimmerman, who plans to study electrical engineering at UW-Madison, and Peroshek, who plans to study health care administration at UW-Eau Claire, each received a $12,000 scholarship.
Schultz, who plans to study criminal justice at Chippewa Valley Technical College, and Schreiner, who plans to study human services at Northcentral Technical College, each received a $5,000 scholarship.
Anyone interested in donating to the Draper Hills Scholarship Fund can call the Eau Claire Community Foundation at 715-552-3801 or visit eccommunity foundation.org.
