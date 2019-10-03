SENIOR CLASSES: L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., is holding four classes in October:
• Medicare Supplement Comparisons, 10 a.m. today: Are you unsure of which plan to choose? If you’re already on Medicare, would you like to know how to best use your plan? Are you experiencing premium increases? Learn how coverage and premiums may differ between similar plans and different premium structures. Class is free.
• Line Dance Practice, noon to 1:15 p.m. Thursdays, today through Oct. 31: Join this group as they practice dances taught in the Beginning Line Dance Class. Class fee is $2 for members and $3 for nonmembers.
• Personal Safety, 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday: Join the Eau Claire Police Department to talk about personal safety when out in the community. Class is free.
• Medicare and Your Options, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday: Confused about Medicare? Looking for the peace of mind a Medicare supplement insurance policy can provide? Learn about the different parts of Medicare and what your options are. Class is free.
For more information, call the Senior Center at 715-839-4909.
• • •
COAT DISTRIBUTION: Winter coats and apparel and blankets will be available at no cost for anyone in the community in need from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Redeeming Grace Church, 312 S. Barstow St.
Coat sizes range from baby to adult.
• • •
FREE VEHICLE INSPECTIONS: If you’re wondering if your car is in shape for the coming winter, you can have it checked out for free on Saturday.
The Chippewa Valley Technical College Auto Club and Automotive Technician program will be offering free vehicle inspections from 10 a.m. to noon at the Business Education Center, 620 W. Clairemont Ave.
Student technicians will identify opportunities for you to improve your vehicle’s gas mileage, enhance performance, increase safety and reduce emissions.
The checkup consists of a 41-point inspection that includes checking fluid levels, tires, lights and other system components.
After the inspection the technicians will review any discrepancies with the motorist and provide information about proper vehicle maintenance and repair.
The inspections will be held in the parking lot and inside the Automotive Technician lab on the northeast side of the Business Education Center. The area is best accessed off of University Avenue, opposite UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center.
For more information, contact Travis Gay at tgay@cvtc.edu or 715-831-6315.
• • •
QUILT SHOW: The Chippewa Valley Quilt Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
Admission is $5 with free parking.
More than 150 quilts will be on display.
Demonstrations will be provided by vendors on both days.
The event includes raffles, a boutique and hourly drawings. Some of the display quilts will be for sale.
Food will be available for purchase.
For more information, call Cathy at 920-450-7867.
• • •
LIFE CHAIN: The Eau Claire County Chapter of Wisconsin Right to Life is sponsoring its annual Life Chain from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday along South Hastings Way near Regis High School, 2100 Fenwick Ave.
Life Chain is a witness and prayer vigil on behalf of unborn children.
Last year, Life Chains were held in more than 1,500 locations across the U.S. and Canada.
Participants will hold pro-life signs.
• • •
INDIGENOUS PEOPLE: Menomonie and Dunn County will celebrate its first statewide Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
As part of its speaker series, the Dunn County Historical Society will present “Here 10,000 Years: A Brief Long History” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rassbach Museum in Menomonie’s Wakanda Park.
The Menomonie City Council and Dunn County Board have each unanimously voted to recognize the second Monday in October as Indigenous People’s Day.
The holiday celebrates and honors Native Americans and commemorates their shared history and culture.
On Sunday, historian Frank Smoot will present a short but sweeping history of the indigenous people who’ve lived in this area for more than 10,000 years.
“One of the stories history books tended to tell was that the pioneers tamed an empty wilderness when Europeans first came here,” said Smoot. “But really, people have been living right here in what’s now Dunn County forever, and other groups have been traveling through for hundreds of years. That’s actually a much more interesting story than the one we typically tell.”
Smoot will talk about settlement of the Red Cedar valley from the Clovis people of 11,000 years ago to the Ojibwe and Dakota who still live in the area today.
Mary Riordan will speak about the significance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the local effort to recognize it in Menomonie and Dunn County.
The event is open to the public.
• • •
JOY DAY: Triniteam Caregivers’ Joy Day is at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls.
Joy Day provides entertainment, bingo and a light snack to the elderly and disabled.
For more information, call Kim at 715-858-9803.
• • •
HARVEST DAY: Harvest of Talents will be sponsoring Harvest Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Church of Christ, 701 Menasha Ave., Ladysmith.
The highlight of the event will be a live auction at 10 a.m. by Mark VanWey with a variety of beautiful donations including handcrafted items, furniture, and special services.
Gift shops stocked with donated handmade art and craft items will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items include handmade baskets, bird houses, jewelry, quilts, knitted and crocheted products, holiday items, a bakery with specialty coffees, jams, honey, salsa and syrup.
Homemade breakfast and lunch will also be available along with home-baked cinnamon buns, cream puffs, and caramel corn.
Kids’ activities and professional face painting will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a cornhole tournament starts at 1 p.m.
The car show will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free entry and trophies.
Horse drawn wagon rides and massages will be available during the event.
Harvest of Talents is a nonprofit, locally sponsored effort that has been providing support for Rusk County residents who have encountered a crisis or disaster.
