ACT WORKSHOP: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., is offering high school students a free, three-hour workshop designed to help prepare for the ACT college entrance exam.
The workshop will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Eau Claire Room on the library’s lower level.
The workshop will be presented by Ruth Harris, director of the Northwest Reading Clinic.
Specific ACT strategies presented include basic test-taking skills, analysis of directions, pacing, practice samples, when and what to guess, and essay writing.
Registration is required.
Contact Youth Services at 715-839-5007 or ysstaff@eauclaire.lib.wi.us to register.
Participants should bring a notebook and pencil.
Light refreshments will be served.
• • •
KING CELEBRATION: UW-Eau Claire will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration for the campus and community at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Schofield Auditorium.
As the kickoff to Black History Month, the free event will be a communal celebration of the life and legacy of King.
The program will include a keynote address by Warren Anderson, vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion, a performance by MaddDrama, and presentations and performances by university leaders, students, faculty and staff.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Leadership Award will be presented at the event. This year’s recipient is David Shih, associate professor of English.
Shih was the 2018 recipient of UW-Eau Claire’s Excellence in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Parking for the event will be available in the F or S stalls in any university lot.
• • •
ICE FISHING CONTEST: The Cadott Lions Club’s 64th Annual Ice Fishing Contest will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Pike Lake.
More than $3,500 in prizes and money will be awarded. Cash or gift card prizes will be awarded for first through tenth place. Cash prizes for first through third place will be awarded for each species of fish including bass, northern, crappie, bluegill and perch. All fish must be legal.
Children will receive a candy bar for any fish caught.
No fish can win two prizes. Fish must be alive and on hook and line when checked.
Participants must bring their own buckets and they will be checked.
No bait will be sold on the ice.
Hot lunches and coffee will be served. Free drawings will be held throughout the afternoon.
Pike Lake is eight miles north of Cadott on Highway 27 and then three miles east on Crescent Avenue.
• • •
ASK A SCIENTIST: UW-Eau Claire’s “Ask a Scientist” series resumes next month with three programs for the spring semester.
The program, held at 7 p.m. on select Thursdays at Acoustic Café, 505 S. Barstow St., is community outreach aimed at bringing a better understanding of scientific discoveries to the public in ways that can be understood by a broad audience, not just the experts.
Following is this semester’s lineup:
• Thursday, Feb. 13: “Epidemics in a Connected World,” by Larry Lutwick, professor of medicine, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Mayo Health Care System, Eau Claire.
• Thursday, March 12: “Saturn’s Upper Atmosphere: The Role of Electrodynamics,” by Jess Vriesema, department of mathematics at UW-Eau Claire.
• Thursday, April 9: “Current Status of the Gray Wolf in the Upper Midwest,” by Scott Thiel, TWIN Timber Wolf Information Network and secondary earth science educator at Altoona Middle School.
