BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Library will hold a Holiday Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the Eau Claire Room at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
The sale will offer gently used books, DVDs, CDs and other items for holiday gift giving at low, consumer-friendly prices.
Specially selected, like-new books will be available at discounted prices.
For more information, call 715-839-5004 or send an email to librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
• • •
SANTA BREAKFAST: Westgate Sportsman’s Club, 4909 Sportsman Drive, will have Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 15.
The meal is a breakfast buffet with all the trimmings.
Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children.
Children under age 6 are admitted free with a parent.
• • •
EAGLE SCOUT: Carter Rubenzer from Troop 11 in Bloomer has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, Scouting’s highest honor.
Rubenzer is the son of Bob and Danielle Rubenzer of Bloomer. He is a senior at Bloomer High School.
For his Eagle project, Rubenzer did a reconstruction of a bridge on the Ice Age Trail.
Rubenzer’s father is his Scoutmaster.
• • •
AWARD: Roger Hepokoski has received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for November at UW-Stout.
Hepokoski, of Elk Mound, is a building maintenance mechanic in Facilities Management. He has worked at UW-Stout for seven years.
Interim Chancellor Patrick Guilfoile presented Hepokoski with a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate a university staff member who demonstrates a commitment to excellence and the university community.
The award, in its 14th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.