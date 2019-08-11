GOOD CITIZENS: Thirteen area high school graduates have received the Good Citizen Award from the Eau Claire Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award is given to high school seniors who excel academically, participate in extracurricular activities and are active in the community.
Following are the recipients:
• Hannah Schlafer of Altoona High School, daughter of Andrew and Brenda Schlafer.
Schlafer was the senior class president, vice president of the National Honor Society, co-president of Spanish Club, played varsity tennis and built houses and volunteered at an orphanage in Juraez, Mexico.
Schlafer plans to attend UW-Madison to major in biology.
• Marshall Nelson of Arcadia High School, son of Jarrod and Kathy Nelson.
Nelson ran cross country and track, played trumpet in concert/pep/marching/jazz band, was a member of the National Honor Society and selected for Badger Boys State, and participated in High School Quiz Bowl.
Nelson plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to major in computer science.
• Hannia Cecenas of Blair-Taylor High School, daughter of Jose and Margarita Cecenas of Ettrick.
Cecenas was a member of the National Honor Society and president of Student Council. She was active in Future Business Leaders of America, Students Against Destructive Decisions, Skills USA, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Blair-Taylor Club, Drama Club, forensics and band.
Cecenas also competed at the state level for National History Day. She helped with the Middle School Dairyland Honors Band for multiple years and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.
Cecenas plans to study cosmetology at Minnesota State College-Southeast Technical College.
• Aspyn Arendt of Bloomer High School, daughter of Melissa Seibel and Craig Arendt of Eau Claire.
Arendt was a member of the National Honor Society, participated in the Science Olympiad, Spanish Club and Future Business Leaders of America, and was a member of the volleyball and track teams.
Arendt plans to attend the University of Minnesota to major in management information systems.
• Madeline Wahl of Cadott High School, daughter of Tom and Shannon Wahl.
Wahl was president of the National Honor Society, captain of the softball team, president of Student Council, a delegate for Badger Girls State, and served as a teacher’s assistant in the Cadott Elementary School.
Wahl plans to attend UW-La Crosse to major in elementary education.
• Sydney Thies of Chippewa Falls High School, daughter of Chris and Annalie Thies.
Thies was a member of the marching band, show choir combo, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and played the keyboard in the Worship Band at both Central Lutheran Church and Chippewa Valley Bible Church.
Thies plans to attend the University of Minnesota to major in mechanical engineering.
• Emily Annis of Durand High School, daughter of Matt and Jessi Annis.
Annis earned summa cum laude in Durand’s 2019 graduating class. She was chosen for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division 4 All-Star Girls Basketball Team along with earning Dunn-St. Croix first team all-conference honors the last three years. She was nominated as the conference’s girls basketball player of the year for the past two years.
Annis has played roles in musicals all four years at Durand High School. She earned state solo ensemble awards in alto, soprano and musical theater vocal soloist. She was a member of the Student Council.
Annis plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to pursue a double major in information systems and communications.
• Nathan Hau of Eau Claire Memorial High School, son of Tim and Chris Hau.
Hau was a member of the National Honor Society, captain on the varsity basketball and football teams, and was a six-time E-squared Academic Award recipient for excellence and effort.
He also served as a confirmation teacher’s assistant at Immaculate Conception.
Hau plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to major in biology as a pre-medicine student, as well as play basketball.
• Cailey Sorensen of Fall Creek High School, daughter of Doug and Sheri Sorensen.
Sorensen participated in the National Honor Society, volunteered in the community, was involved in Student Council, played varsity basketball for three years and was selected for Badger Girls State.
Sorensen plans to study nursing at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
• Emily Bischel of New Auburn High School, daughter of Thomas and Donna Bischel.
Bischel already had 29 college credits upon graduation from high school. She played basketball and volleyball and was involved in Future Farmers of America, band and yearbook.
She was class president and a member of Student Council and the Lakeland Honor Society.
Bischel plans to attend UW-Eau Claire to major in secondary education.
• Joshua Porter of Osseo-Fairchild High School, son of Janet Wood and Ricky Porter of Osseo.
Porter played a lead role in his first musical production in March. He also played the tuba in band, attended Badger Boys State and was president of the National Honor Society and Audio/Visual Club.
Porter plans to attend UW-Superior. He is undecided on a major.
• Anna Matchey of Eleva-Strum High School.
• Caleb Anderson of Menomonie High School.
The Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890, is a volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to keeping America strong by promoting patriotism, preserving U.S. history and supporting education programs.
Members fund local scholarships, pioneer historic restorations and lead volunteer projects in their communities.
