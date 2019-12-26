ALUMNI AWARDS: Eight UW-Eau Claire alumni have received Alumni Association awards.
The awards recognize the recipients’ professional and personal successes as well as their contributions to their alma mater, their communities and their professions.
Life Excellence Award
Two people received this award, which is presented to alumni who have demonstrated longtime and successful commitment to their careers and communities.
Jane “JJ” Trimble Johanos, professionally known as Jane Trimble, received a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1976.
Trimble was the founder and president of PMS Clinic of Minneapolis, established in 1982 to specialize in the identification and treatment of premenstrual syndrome using a holistic approach known as the Trimble Model.
She also holds a master’s degree in psychiatric/mental health care nursing from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Iowa.
Trimble educated health care professionals and women nationwide on the physical, emotional and behavioral changes experienced by most women in response to the normal menstrual cycle.
Throughout the 1980s, the clinic served more than 4,000 women from 41 states and was staffed by one psychologist, three master’s prepared psychiatric nurse specialists, two family practice physicians and a gynecologist.
Timothy Murphy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1976.
In January 2019, Murphy retired from his role as president and CEO of Nortrax Inc., a John Deere construction and forestry equipment dealer with branches throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Murphy began his career with Nortrax in 2000 as vice president and general manager of the Midwest region and was named president and CEO in 2013.
In this role, Murphy directed his focus and expertise in the areas of transition and change management, and successfully led the company to become one of the most successful global John Deere subsidiaries, one with 56 locations, 1,400 employees and many thousands of customers.
Since retiring, Murphy has offered his time and expertise as a consultant for a nonprofit called Project 180. The group is devoted to successful rehabilitation of formerly incarcerated people.
President’s Award
Four people received this award, which recognizes outstanding professional and personal achievements and service to UW-Eau Claire.
Kristie Franz graduated with a bachelor’s degree in geology in 1995.
Franz, a native of Chippewa Falls, entered UW-Eau Claire as a first-generation college student, intending to major in psychology. But she soon learned geology was her true calling.
Franz worked for four years as a hydrogeologist before pursuing a master’s degree in hydrology and water resources from the University of Arizona, followed by a doctorate in civil engineering from the University of California-Irvine.
In 2006 she accepted a faculty position in the department of geological and atmospheric sciences at Iowa State University, where today she is a tenured associate professor.
A nationally recognized research scientist, Franz has authored or co-authored 24 peer-reviewed journal articles since 2003 and presented research findings at more than 30 professional conferences and meetings over the past five years.
Andrew Neesley graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music in 2003.
Neesley is an award-winning and inventive trumpeter, violinist, singer, composer and producer.
Born in Milwaukee and based in New York, Neesley has made his mark nationally performing with contemporary music greats. Among them are National Endowment for the Arts Master Candido Camero, the Roots, James Taylor, Chris Botti, Lady Gaga and many others.
Neesley has performed, composed and arranged with the Bobby Sanabria Big Band on three Grammy-nominated albums and a Latin Grammy-nominated album.
Neesley, who received a master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music after graduating from UW-Eau Claire, is a past recipient of the ASCAP Young Jazz Composer’s Award, winner of the National Trumpet Competition, finalist in the International Trumpet Guild Jazz Improvisation Competition and recipient of a DownBeat Student Music Award for Best Engineered Studio Album.
Johnny Washington graduated in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Washington was a member of the Blugold men’s basketball team throughout his time at UW-Eau Claire, serving as co-captain during the 1979-80 season when the team placed fourth in the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City.
He was again with the team when they returned to the national tournament in 1981, that time finishing third.
After graduation, Washington first accepted a position with J.I. Case in his hometown of Racine and later joined Dean Industries in Los Angeles. He then launched what would be a 30-year career in the insurance industry with CNA Continental Casualty Co. before his retirement in 2012.
David Whitman graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in music.
Whitman, of Menomonie, went on to earn full-tuition scholarships that helped him attain a master’s degree and doctorate in percussion performance and pedagogy from Kansas State University and the University of Southern Mississippi, respectively.
Today he is an award-winning jazz and orchestral percussionist and professional music educator. He has been the principal player in large-scale productions at most major symphonic venues in the region. He also has played with a long list of Broadway tours.
Outstanding Recent Alumnus Award
Two people received this award, which acknowledges the special achievements and great promise of alumni who are within 15 years of their graduation from UW-Eau Claire.
Bridget Osborn graduated in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in geology.
Osborn was the first Blugold to complete UW-Eau Claire’s geology dual-degree in engineering in partnership with the University of Minnesota, through which she earned a bachelor’s degree in geology from UW-Eau Claire and a bachelor’s degree in geological engineering from the University of Minnesota.
She also enjoyed a successful track and field career as a Blugold, becoming an All American in the heptathlon her senior year.
A water resource project engineer with HR Green in St. Paul since 2010, Osborn creates innovative solutions for managing storm water and other runoff.
For her outstanding work in the field, Osborn has earned multiple awards and professional recognitions including the 2014 Emerging Leader Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Minnesota, one of five national ACEC Young Professional of the Year Awards for 2016, and the DiscoverE New Face of Engineering Award in 2016.
Abigail Zimmer graduated in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in English-creative writing.
Zimmer has earned a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from Columbia College Chicago and built an acclaimed and prolific career as a poet and poetry editor, publishing two chapbooks and one full-length collection of her own poetry, and working as an editor for the small Chicago publishing company she co-founded, the Lettered Streets Press.
To date, the press, which champions emerging voices, voices of color and LGBTQ voices, has published 12 books of poetry from 16 authors, many of whom were publishing their first collections.